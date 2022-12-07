Kim Cruse Reveals What Her ‘Voice’ Finale Songs Would Have Been

Fans were left shocked and outraged by the semi-final results on “The Voice”, which saw all of Team Legend’s singers, Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola, and Omar Jose Cardona, alongside Team Gwen’s only remaining contestant Justin Aaron, in the sing-off for America’s Instant Save. Cardona won the Instant Save vote, and the other three singers were all sent packing just shy of next week’s finale.

Although many fans are crushed that they won’t get to see some of their favorite singers’ finale performances, Kim Cruse gave viewers a tease of what she was planning on singing in the finale if she had made it through this week’s vote in an Instagram live video.

Hear Kim Cruse’s reaction to being eliminated and what she was planning on singing in the finale (including a duet with coach John Legend) below.

Kim Cruse Was Planning on Singing Another Classic Show Tune

Kim Cruse Performs Porgy and Bess' "Summertime" | NBC's The Voice Top 8 2022 Kim Cruse performs Porgy and Bess' "Summertime" during the Live Top 8 Performances on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on… 2022-12-06T03:31:31Z

Kim Cruse wowed viewers in the semi-finals with her performance of “Summertime” from the musical “Porgy & Bess”, earning rave reviews both from the judges (Gwen Stefani called the live performance “perfect”) and in the YouTube comments section.

“She is too good for this show. She should already have 10 Grammy’s with a voice like that,” one fan wrote.

“Not once has Kim sounded bad in this competition. She can never hit a bad note. Every performance each week becomes better than the previous. Please let’s vote for her,” another fan added.

Unfortunately, Cruse did not get a large enough percentage of the votes and had to sing for her life on the show during Tuesday night’s results show, giving a rendition of Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself”. Cruse’s last-chance performance was not enough to earn her a spot in the finale, as only Omar Jose Cardona took the final spot with his last-chance performance of Lady Gaga’s “Yoü and I”.

While Cruse is disappointed that she won’t make the finale, she revealed in a December 7 Instagram live that she was planning on doing another show tune in the finale.

“My finale songs were gonna be ‘My Funny Valentine’ [originally from the musical ‘Babes in Arms’ and later made popular by Chet Baker], and ‘Ain’t Nobody’ by Chaka Khan, and then me and John were also gonna sing a song on the finale,” Cruse told viewers, later clarifying that her duet with coach Legend was going to be “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding.

Fans watching the live video were thrilled by these choices, and many of them took to the comments, immediately requesting Cruse record covers of these songs so they can still hear her sing them.

Kim Cruse Wants to Go On Tour

Although she is disappointed that she couldn’t make the finals or win the season, Kim Cruse is excited about her next steps. During her December 7 Instagram live, the singer teased that she is working on releasing new music, and reminded fans that she already has a self-titled EP, released in February 2021, that they can listen to now on all major streaming platforms.

Cruse also expressed a desire to tour the nation and perform live for all her new fans, and said that she’ll be asking fans which cities they want her to visit and perform in on her Instagram page in the coming days.

