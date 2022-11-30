‘The Voice’ Fans Shocked After Top 10 Elimination

The semi-finals of “The Voice” season 22 air on Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 6, and some fans are shocked about which contestants made it through to the next round of the competition.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for “The Voice” live top 10 elimination show follow. Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated ahead of the semi-finals.

At the end of the episode, three contestants from Blake Shelton’s team were marked safe alongside Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles, John Legend’s team members Omar Jose Cardona and Parijita Bastola and Team Gwen Stefani’s Justin Aaron.

Competing in the Wildcard Instant Save were Team Blake’s Rowan Grace, Team Gwen’s Kique, and Team Legend’s Kim Cruse.

Ultimately, Kim Cruse was saved from elimination and Kique and Rowan Grace were sent home.

Some Fans Were Surprised Kique Got Sent Home

Kique's Last Chance Performance of Leon Bridges' "River" | NBC's The Voice 2022 Kique performs Leon Bridges' "River" for the Instant Save during Live Eliminations on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram:… 2022-11-30T04:10:06Z

Kique was a fan-favorite contestant heading into the live shows. The young artist was a natural on stage, but ahead of the top 10 live performances, Kique tested positive for COVID-19, and the show had to air a pre-recorded performance.

“I think Gwen Stefani’s young man that had covid he should have moved on,” one person tweeted after the show.

Another person wrote, “Kique got screwed big time. He definitely should’ve won the save!!”

Many fans commented on Kique’s performance of Leon Bridges’ “River” to lament that he was sent home so early.

“Honestly I can’t believe after last night he didn’t get more votes? He was a literal fanfavorite after the knockouts and has been one of the only people to sing so well live this season. I have no clue how not more people warmed up to him. Love u Kique,” one comment on YouTube reads.

Kique, for his part, said being eliminated “sucks.”

“So much more to come but for now, I’m leaving my best friends and that sucks,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you both so much.”

He tagged contestants Rowan Grace and Parijita Bastola.

“I would say biggest robbery of all time, but we already know that,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Fans Think Kique Was at a Disadvantage

After Kique’s performance during the top 10 live show, some people took to Reddit to say they thought that having a pre-recorded performance like he did put him at a disadvantage against the other contestants.

“I mean, it definitely seems like a disadvantage to me. The context of a live show, the audience, the hype — a lot of performers thrive on this and perform better then in an empty room. And Kique really hasn’t shown any degree of performance anxiety / nerves so far this season, my bets are on him being one of these people who perform better live,” one person wrote.

Another said that it was impressive that he pulled through with the performance at all since he was sick with COVID.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season:

Monday, December 5: Semifinals Top 8 Performances

Tuesday, December 6: Top 5 results

Monday, December 12: Finale part one (performances)

Tuesday, December 13: Three-hour finale event

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.