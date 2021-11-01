‘The Voice’ Live Knockout Round Night 3 Recap: Eliminations & Winners

Tonight on “The Voice,” it’s the final night of Knockouts. That means that after tonight’s show, the season 21 live show teams will be set.

Tomorrow night’s episode (Tuesday, November 2) will recap this season so far, showing the remaining contestants’ journeys from the blind auditions to now. Tonight, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton will make some final tough decisions about who stays on their teams and who goes home. Live episodes begin on Monday, November 11.

Who will win tonight’s Knockout Rounds? And whose journey on “The Voice” will come to an end? This post will be updated as the episode airs.

SPOILER WARNING: This post will contain spoilers for the Monday, November 1, 2021 episode of “The Voice.”

The First Knockout

First up tonight are Shadale and Samara Brown from Team Legend. Samara has chosen to perform “The Best” by Tina Turner. Legend and Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran point out “minor control issues” during her coaching session.

Shadale has chosen “Impossible” by Shontelle. Legend told Shadale he thought she should slow the tempo down so it didn’t feel as rushed.

Samara took the stage first, followed by Shadale. Shadale got choked up at the end of her performance. She said when she sings the song, she thinks of her struggles with being homeless as a young girl.

Kelly Clarkson told Samara that she was “missing that rasp that Tina (Turner) is known for” in her performance. She also got choked up talking to Shadale and commended her for connecting to the emotion of the song but still delivering an amazing performance.

Legend told Samara that she gave a “flawless performance” and said she improved upon the only notes he and Sheeran gave her during coaching. Despite declaring Samara one of the best vocalists on the show, he picked Shadale as the winner of the Knockout.

Knockout #2

Next up are Lana Scott and Carson Peters from Team Blake. Carson’s song selection is “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait. He’s going to play the fiddle during the performance.

Lana chose “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift, stating that she’s newly single and therefore connected to the song. She performed first, putting a slight country twist on the pop ballad.

Ariana Grande said she would save Carson if it were up to her but Clarkson and Legend both preferred Lana’s performance. Blake Shelton declared Lana the winner.

“Carson vs. Lana is a heartbreaker for me,” he said in his taped interview but added that he thinks Lana has a clearer path to victory.

Knockout #3

Next up are Bella DeNapoli and Katherine Ann Mohler from Team Ariana. The two contestants have formed a friendship and entered the coaching session arm in arm, excited to see Ed Sheeran in the room.

Bella is performing “Chandelier” by Sia. Sheeran complimented her on the arrangement and Grande said it sounded like an arrangement he would do. Katherine Ann chose “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe.

