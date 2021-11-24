‘The Voice’ Viewers Are ‘Confused’ About How One Artist Made It To the Top 10

The Tuesday, November 23, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 10 contestants heading into next week’s live show. Viewers voted to save 9 artists, and then the bottom two competed for one Wildcard Instant Save spot.

One of the contestants who were voted through without having to compete again was Team Blake’s Lana Scott, who is the only remaining country singer left on the show. Some fans were not happy with this realization, however, as they thought Scott should have gone home.

Fans Were ‘Confused’ Scott Was Voted Through

After Scott was announced safe, fans took to Twitter to express their confusion.

i’ve never been more confused. there is no fucking way #thevoice — jackie (@lol92jackie) November 24, 2021

“I’ve never been more confused,” one person wrote. “There is no f***ing way #thevoice.”

Another tweeted, “At this point I’m annoyed cause what the hell is happening #TheVoice.”

One person asked why Scott got through, one person replied, “why? Because you can’t have a season of #TheVoice without a country singer getting in ahead of a bunch of better singers.”

“Y’all better stop playing with my sister Lana! #TheVoice” another person wrote.

“Really? Y’all already know who I’m upset about being saved,” one tweet read.

Another wrote, “Who the f*** keeps voting for the wanna be never gonna be Dolly Parton?? Lana is leagues below the rest and shouldn’t be there. Both Gymani and Jim and Sasha deserved it WAY more #TheVoice #JimandSashaAllen.”

Gymani and Jim and Sasha Allen were in the bottom two during the Tuesday, November 23 episode of “The Voice.” Jim and Sasha Allen advanced while Gymani was sent home.

One person tweeted, “Oh I’m about to make it my mission to save Lana every week now. This is my villain origin story. If my fave is robbed everybody’s fave is about to be robbed. #TheVoice.”

Scott Had a 'Breakout' Performance During The Top 11 Show





Play



Lana Scott performed "I Hope" by Gabby Barrett based on requests from her fans.

Lana Scott performed “I Hope” by Gabby Barrett based on requests from her fans.

Afterward, Shelton referred to the performance as Scott’s “breakout moment” and says she has “completely changed the landscape of this competition.”

“I feel like country fans have embraced me,” Scott said in the package before she performed. “Voting me through proves that, and I want to make them proud.”

Shelton said that the performance was truly a breakout for the artist and that he wanted her “fanas” to vote her through to the top 10.

“You just completely changed the landscape of this entire competition, that was by far the best performance you’ve ever had. What a great time to have a breakout performance on this show,” Shelton added.

‘The Voice’ Schedule: When Is The Finale?

Here’s what the rest of this season of “The Voice” looks like:

November 23: Top 10 Results Show

November 29: Top 10 Live Show

November 30: Top 7 Results Show

December 6: Top 7 Semi-Finals

December 7: Top 5 Semi-Finals Results Show

December 13: Top 5 Finale performances

December 14: Finale, three hours

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

