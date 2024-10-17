Liam Payne Posted ‘Eerie’ Last Photo, Video to Snapchat: ‘Lovely Day’

The last photo that Liam Payne ever posted to social media was posted to his Snapchat page, according to The New York Post.

Payne had 1.32 million subscribers on Snapchat, where he frequently posted videos and photos with his girlfriend and about his life.

The final photo showed the “One Direction” star “in jeans, a T-shirt and baseball hat sitting in a chair with his knees together, looking off in the distance, seemingly referencing a moment from the movie ‘Forrest Gump,'” The Post reported.

That final photo has circulated on X, where it has gone viral, along with other videos.

Payne posted multiple times to Snapchat on October 16, according to The Post.

A video posted to his Snapchat page on October 16 had a caption that read, “Lovely day in Argentina,” according to The Post and shares on X. According to The Post, the video has been deleted. In it, Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy “revealed they planned to spend the day riding horses and playing polo,” The Post reported.

“Polo Liam unlocked,” read a caption on another final Snapchat post, according to The Post. Page Six called Payne’s final Snapchat video “eerie.”

Liam Payne’s Snapchat Photos & Video Went Viral

People sent Payne’s Snapchat photos viral on other social media platforms.

“This is absolutely so insane bc wym liam payne was just posting on his snapchat story only an hour ago??” wrote one person on X, sharing two of the Snapchat posts.

One picture showed a couch with the phrase, “Happy I got some time away” with a heart emoji.

The New York Post reported that the pictures and video were posted earlier in the day on October 16. According to The Post, Payne also posted a picture on Snapchat showing him with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. It’s not clear when the photos were taken. However, they were posted on October 16, the Post reported.

However, Page Six reported that Cassidy had already left Argentina before October 16, so the Snapchat photos and video were not posted in “real time.” However, Cassidy posted the photo of Payne with Cassidy in a bikini in August 2023.

It’s still live on her Instagram page with the caption, “30 never looked so good❤️happy birthday love.”

Photos and video also showed Payne with Cassidy, the couple’s room in Argentina, and their breakfast. “Quality time,” a caption read, according to Page Six.

Fans Expressed Shock on Social Media Over the Posts

Fans were shocked that Payne had posted on October 16. “Wait, what?! Liam Payne was literally posting on his Snapchat story just an hour ago… How is this even possible?” wrote one person.



One person noted that Payne seemed fine in the photo with Cassidy.

“This is absolutely crazy, Liam Payne was posting on his Snapchat story just an hour ago,” another person wrote on X.

Wrote another fan, “Heart-wrenching to see Liam Payne’s last moments captured on Snapchat just hours before the tragedy. It’s surreal.”

“That’s his Snapchat only an hour ago!! #liampayne,” wrote another fan, sharing a video from Payne’s Snapchat page.