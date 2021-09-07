‘The Voice’ Coaches Welcome Back Live Audience in New Season 21 Promo

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” returns on Monday, September 20, 2021, and the blind auditions portion of the process has been filmed and is now being promoted.

In a new promotional video, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and John Legend welcome the live audience back and soak in all the love they receive. The live audience has been absent from the show for two seasons since the beginning of the global coronavirus pandemic, so having them back in the studio is certainly different for the coaches.

The coaches are also joined by host Carson Daly for the in-person auditions.

In the new video, the live audience is welcomed into the studio before the coaches come out onto the stage one by one.

The cheers are deafening when new coach Ariana Grande walks into the studio behind seasoned coach Blake Shelton.

“The coolest thing about this season is that we have the live audience back,” Clarkson says in the video. “Not just for us, but more so for the artists. When you’re coming out here and performing and laying it all out there, and just performing to the back of chairs and no bodies, that sucks. So that’s been really cool to see.”

Legend also welcomed the audience, saying that he was glad because they got to feel the “roar, the energy” and “the connection.”

Ariana Grande looks around at the audience and says she loves being able to see people. Then, the video cuts backstage where Clarkson tells Grande that she thinks it’s really cool that she spends so much time interacting with the audience.

“It’s irresistible!” Grande replies to her.

Shelton then talks to the camera as the audience cheers, “I can’t tell you how happy I am to actually have an audience back in this room. The only downside is every time Ariana walks by they do that.”

He adds, “I feel like this isn’t a ‘Voice’ audience it’s an Ariana Grande audience.”

Clarkson Has Nothing But Praise for Grande

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Clarkson talked about working on “The Voice” and why working with Grande, in particular, has been eye-opening.

“She’s hysterical,” Clarkson said. “Like, very witty. And very, we’ve never had a coach like her, like, I’ve only been there for eight seasons but in all my seasons, I’ve never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much, and I’m like, I guess we should have mentioned that. We’re all vocalists.”

She later added that “everybody vibes so well” when it comes to the coaches with Grande by their side.

During the interview, Clarkson talked about what it’s like to film with a live audience once again, saying that they all enter the room separately and get some cheers from the audience. Now, though, it’s a bit different than it was before.

“When Ariana enters, literally, it’s like BTS entered the building,” she shared. “Like, they lose their minds. And then Blake has to follow it, so he comes out, and they’re just, like, clapping.”

“The Voice” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC on September 20, 2021.

