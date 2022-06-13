Luke Bryan Throws Shade at Blake Shelton

“American Idol” judge and country music star Luke Bryan threw some shade toward fellow country music star and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton’s Nashville music venue and bar Ole Red.

Bryan performed at Shelton’s bar during the country music festival CMA Fest, which takes place in Nashville. He was there as part of the Spotify House showcase.

Bryan owns a bar right across the street, Luke’s 32 Bridge bar and music venue that he opened in 2018.

Shelton commented on Bryan’s performance as soon as he found out about it.

“Well, well, well,” Shelton said in a video posted to Ole Red’s Instagram Stories. “You know, I’m glad you made the right decision, Luke. I’m glad that you decided to come and perform at a real music, venue rather than your place across the street.”

Bryan Called Ole Red a ‘Dump’

In a follow-up Instagram Stories video, Bryan commented on Shelton’s bar.

“Ole Red is a dump,” Bryan wrote on his Instagram Stories. “This is how we do it at my bar.”

He shared a video of himself at his bar, writing “when you decide to crash the party at your own bar,” where he took over the DJ booth and talked to his customers.

Bryan Is Headed on Tour

Bryan is headed out on tour for the rest of the summer. The tour started on June 9, 2022. The tour will travel throughout over 30 cities over the summer.

When announcing his tour, Bryan said he was excited for the chance to perform for his fans again.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” he wrote on Instagram when announcing the tour in January 2022. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and you know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

The tour features country singers Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny alongside Bryan and runs from June 9, 2022 through October 28, 2022. It concludes in Jacksonville, Florida.

Blake Shelton Gave Fans a Scare

For his part, Shelton recently gave his fans a scare after uploading a TikTok and YouTube video for his hit song, “Come Back as a Country Boy.”

In the behind-the-scenes video, which he posted in early June 2022, Shelton got close to the edge of a 300-foot cliff, which he seems to nearly fall off of during the video multiple times.

“We’re shooting this big epic moment in the music video and Sophie [Muller] had the idea, ‘Hey, Blake! Why don’t you go stand on the edge of this giant 300-foot cliff with a waterfall – death fall – down below you,'” Shelton shares in the video. “The things I do for Sophie and for my music videos.”

Muller is an award-winning director.

“But I’m hoping it’s going to turn out good,” Shelton shared. “Well, I guess we’ll see.”

Shelton then stumbles again before steadying himself.

“The Voice” is set to return in the fall of 2022, and it’s also possible the show will be returning for an additional season in early 2023, though there have been no official announcements about that yet.

