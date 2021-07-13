Maelyn Jarmon, ‘The Voice’ Season 16 Winner: Where Is She Now in 2021?

Maelyn Jarmon won NBC’s “The Voice” season 16 in 2019. She was in the first batch of coach John Legend’s Team Legend, as it was his first season on the show. Jarmon is still the only winner to have come from Team Legend in his four seasons on the “The Voice.”

Jarmon started her journey on “The Voice” with a coveted four-chair turn from the four coaches. At the time, Legend was joined by Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

Now, Jarmon still performs and is growing her social media platforms in order to further her career. She also has a song that was released on Spotify following her time on “The Voice” called “Wait For You,” which has amassed hundreds of thousands of plays.

Read on to learn more about where Jarmon is now.

Jarmon Has Been Posting Songs on TikTok

In an update to fans on Instagram on May 10, 2021, Jarmon shared that she has started to post her songs on TikTok. She has 1200 followers on the platform and has posted multiple videos at the time of writing, with one getting 16,000 views.

Jarmon has been open about having a bit of a hard time navigating her career in 2020 after her win on “The Voice.”

“Feeling hope for the first time in a long time,” she posted on October 8, 2020. “I know I’ve teased music for awhile, but some things have been out of my hands…until now and I’m burning with excitement. I hope you’re all craving authenticity as much as I am. Sending love to you.”

She also shared that she adopted a dog and has become “that crazy dog mom.”

Jarmon Appears to Have Broken Off a Relationship

Jarmon announced that she was engaged soon after her win on “The Voice,” according to TalentRecap.

At the time, she was engaged to musician Johnny Murrell after they dated for at least five years. Now, any mention of Murrell has been scrubbed from Jarmon’s social media, and she does not appear to be wearing an engagement ring in any of her recent posts.

Jarmon has also scrubbed a lot of other images from her Instagram feed, having only a handful left.

The singer-songwriter spoke with the Dallas Observer after winning “The Voice” about why she chose to be on Team Legend.

“I said to myself that if [Legend] turned around, he would be my choice,” she told the outlet at the time. “I chose him not just because he has an EGOT, but he’s also a fabulous writer, and as far as, like, a musician, he’s one of the best. I was also excited about the fact that he’d be fresh and ready to dive in and it’s new for him. I was excited about the fact that he wanted to mentor me, and being the newbie, he’d be really excited to do it.”

She later added about the season, “Every day was filled. I never had a day off. You’re not just working on songs. Sometimes they had commercials lined up for you or rehearsals and wardrobe. The farther you would get, the more rehearsals there are. It’s just full.”

Jarmon will likely be releasing more music in 2021.

