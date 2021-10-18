WATCH: ‘Voice’ Coaches Are ‘Obsessed’ With Singer After Battle Round Performance

The Battle Rounds are in full swing on NBC’s “The Voice” season 21, and that means fans are getting to know the contestants and their voices more than they were before. That’s also true of the coaches, who have found themselves impressed by most of the performances this season.

Coaches Ariana Grande, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton are narrowing down their teams ahead of the Knockout Rounds, which will ultimately determine which of their contestants make it through to the live rounds.

Shelton had a hard time picking a winner after the battle of Manny Keith and Wendy Motem, however, because the performance was so strong from both contestants.

Shelton assigned the song “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You” by Sting to Keith and Motem ahead of their Battle Round, and both of the contestants delivered on the performance.

They were so good, in fact, that all of the coaches, not just Shelton, were impressed with them. Motem, in particular, belted out some hard-to-achieve notes and runs during the song.

“Oh my God!” Ariana Grande says after the two sing their song. Clarkson added that she loved Motem’s cape with her outfit before Grande continued. “What an incredible performance, from the moment you walked out, your energy was so amazing, Manny, you have this really unique vibrato that I think is so cool and uniquely you. I think it’s probably the hardest thing in the world to sing with Wendy.”

Grande said she thought Motem’s voice was “one in a zillion” and she got goosebumps listening to the performance and almost had an out-of-body experience.

When Legend gets a chance to talk, he tells Shelton that he’s impressed with the styling on his team this season so far.

“But honestly, both of you look like stars up there, if I had one note, it felt like you were giving different interpretations, it didn’t always feel like you were performing together,” Legend shared.

Clarkson went as far as to say that Motem’s voice was “one of the best things I’ve ever heard,” though she also spoke about her experience in navigating vocal competitions.

“If you don’t make the finale, something’s wrong in the world,” Clarkson said after wondering aloud how Motem ended up on Shelton’s team and not with one of the other coaches.

Shelton also joked that Motem could not sing before he started training her. He then thanked Keith for all his hard work during rehearsals, but it was clear he was more impressed with Motem.

Who Wins The Battle?

Though the video cuts off before revealing who won the battle, we know, due to spoilers that leaked, exactly what the result will be.

SPOILER WARNING: DO NOT READ ON IF YOU DON’T WANT SPOILERS AHEAD OF THE EPISODE.

The battle is won by Wendy Motem; however, after she walks off the stage, the other contestant, Manny Keith, is stolen by Ariana Grande and will continue on in the competition.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

