Why This Country Star Is Slamming the CMA Awards

The Country Music Academy Awards were held at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee indoors on November 11, 2020. The decision to hold the awards in-person and indoors is now under fire after the death of a country music legend.

Country music star Charley Pride died due to complications from COVID-19, according to CMT News. He was 86 years old and was a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. Pride performed in-person at the CMA Awards.

“Sad to share the news that Charlie Pride died today in Dallas due to complications from COVID-19 at age 86,” Kurt Bardella tweeted. “Charley is country music’s first Black superstar and the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. #RIPCharleyPride.”

In response to the news, country music star Maren Morris slammed the CMA Awards.

“I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged,” Morris tweeted. “Rest in power, Charley.” She added, “F*** this f***ing year.”

Stars Slammed the CMA Awards Following Pride’s Death

Morris wasn’t the only country star who thought the show could be the cause for Pride’s COVID diagnosis and later death. Singer Mickey Guyton replied to her, saying “Gurl I thought the same damn thing.”

Brandi Carlile responded to Morris’ tweet as well.

“Honestly, you’re right to acknowledge what everyone is wondering & as usual YOU have a lot to lose for asking the question,” Carlile tweeted. “Thank you for being human. Whether that was the place he got it or not-they endangered him and it easily could have been. It’s quietly bothered me for weeks.”

Prior to the CMA Awards, Lady A was announced as one act performing, but they later announced that they were not able to attend because “one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week.”

Rascal Flatts was also set to perform at the CMAs but had to cancel due to a member testing positive for the virus. Florida Georgia Line also pulled out of the show when their singer Tyler Hubbard tested positive and had to quarantine at home. Jenee Fleenor also tested positive and was unable to attend the show.

The CMA Awards Responded & Said Strict Protocols Were in Place

The CMA Awards are denying any connection with Pride’s COVID-19 diagnosis and death. They released a statement detailing protocols that were taken before and during the award show.

“Everyone affiliated with the CMA Awards followed strict testing protocols outlined by the city health department and unions,” the statement read. “Charley was tested prior to traveling to Nashville. He was tested upon landing in Nashville, and again on show day, with all tests coming back negative.”

It continued, “After returning to Texas following the CMA Awards, Charley again tested negative multiple times. All of us in the Country Music community are heartbroken by Charley’s passing. Out of respect for his family during their grieving period, we will not be commenting on this further.”

