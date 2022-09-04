Mariah Carey’s ‘Dig’ at Meghan Markle: ‘It Stopped Me in My Tracks’

In season 15 of “The Voice,” Mariah Carey had both judges and contestants freaking out when she agreed to be the key advisor in the knockout rounds. The superstar singer/songwriter has long been considered a diva, and she has even admitted to owning that title.

The “Vision of Love” singer told Paper Magazine in 2017, “I have had diva moments, and then people can’t handle it.” She also relayed that she considers the term “diva” to be a compliment because she comes from a true diva, her mother.

The Podcast Was Going ‘Swimmingly’ Until…

Not everyone views the term that way, however. So, when Carey went on Meghan Markle’s August 30, 2022 Archetype podcast, she had no qualms about telling the Duchess of Sussex, “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan, Don’t act like you [don’t].” Carey made this statement right after Markle commented, “the diva thing, it’s not something that I connect to.”

“What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Markle asked Carey after the accusation was made, to which the “Glitter” star replied, “it’s the visual. A lot of it’s the visual.”

After the interview was over, Markle commented to her audience that she thought the interview was going really well “until that moment happened, which I don’t know about you but it stopped me in my tracks. When she called me a diva. You couldn’t see me obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt like, wait, what?…that’s not true. How could you say that?”

Markle continued, “My mind was just genuinely spinning on what nonsense she might have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking in that moment: Is my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?”

The former “Deal or No Deal” model still sounded a bit flustered as she remarked, “So she must have felt my nervous laughter and you all would heard it too and she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear when she said ‘diva,’ she was talking about the way that I dress – the posture of a clothing – the quote unquote ‘fabulousness’ as she sees it.”

Markle further explained that Carey meant “diva as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig. I heard it as the word ‘diva,’ as I think of it. But in that moment, she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational. And how one very charged word can mean something different for each of us, it’s mind-blowing to me.”

Carey Later Clarified Her Comments on Twitter

Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about “The Duality of Diva.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes https://t.co/sOOQ25RoeB — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 2, 2022

On September 2, Carey went on Twitter and declared, “Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva.’ Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes.”

One fan replied, “I dunno Mariah she kind of threw you under the bus at the end. She only agreed when she realized you meant she was beautiful – selfish reasons. I felt that was very shallow. Also isn’t Meghan trying to ‘change’ labels and instead got triggered? And yes she is a diva lol.”

Another wrote, “A diva is a diva is a diva. There is no fabulous way to be a diva. You embraced the name but it was given to you for a reason. That’s why poor meggsie who definitely is a diva made you tweet this. Shame you have to play her game.” Another fan commented, “Thanks Ms. Mariah Carey.🙏🏾 Yes, she is that kind of fabulous #Diva!”

