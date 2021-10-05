‘The Voice’ Season 21 Mega Mentor REVEALED

The Voice” has announced its superstar mega mentor for season 21: singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran!

“Our season 21 Mega Mentor is the ONE AND ONLY ED SHEERAN. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟,” the show’s official Instagram account posted. Cam Anthony, last year’s winner of “The Voice,” commented “Ohh mahh🔥” on the post.

Each year on the show, the mega mentor helps contestants prepare for the Knockouts round. During the Knockouts, contestants face off against another member of their team, and only one of them will advance. Contestants get to pick their own songs and perform alone, unlike during the Battle Rounds.

Coaches also get to utilize one “steal” during the Knockouts, which will begin on October 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Mega Mentors Past

“The Voice”‘s Instagram account also shared photos of some past Mega Mentors. The caption alluded to Sheeran’s song “The A Team,” stating that Sheeran “joins the ranks of The A Team of past iconic Mega Mentors.”

The past mentors featured in the post were Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Usher, Snoop Dogg, and James Taylor. Swift has been a mentor twice. Other past Mega Mentors include Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey.

Sheeran Has a New Album Coming Out

Appearing on “The Voice” isn’t the only thing the “Shape of You” singer has cooking right now. Sheeran has a new full-length album, called “Equals” or simply =, coming out on October 29. He announced the news via Twitter in August, dropping the entire tracklist.

= is released on the 29th of October 🦋

Pre-order now https://t.co/xwc7Bkh04s pic.twitter.com/Bfs1NC0KiU — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) August 19, 2021

“I’ve never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it,” Sheeran wrote about the album on Instagram. He added that he experienced “love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between” during the time he was writing the record.

Sheeran Is a New Dad

In August 2020, Sheeran welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. The couple named their daughter Lyra Antarctica. In an appearance on the British talk show “Lorraine,” Sheeran explained the inspiration for the unique name.

Lyra is the name of the protagonist in “His Dark Materials,” a fantasy trilogy by Philip Pullman. Sheeran called the series “the greatest love story ever told.” He explained that Lyra’s middle name comes from a trip he took with his wife.

“I’ve basically toured every single continent but I’ve never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list. So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth,” Sheeran said.

“I realize some people think it’s quite a strange name. But my wife’s called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I’ve ever met and I think that she’s the only Cherry that she’s ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds,” Sheeran told talk show host Lorraine Kelly.

Who Are This Year’s Battle Rounds Advisors?

Before the Knockouts on “The Voice,” there are the Battle Rounds. Who are this year’s Battle Rounds Advisors? Ariana Grande has Kristen Chenoweth, Kelly Clarkson has Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton has Dierks Bentley, and John Legend has Camila Cabello.

New episodes of “The Voice” air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson Gets Montana Ranch in Divorce