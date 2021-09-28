WATCH: 13 Year Old With Rare Disorder Wows Ariana Grande on ‘The Voice’

Mia Hailey is just 13 years old, but her performance during the blind auditions on “The Voice” prompted coaches Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande to turn around in their chairs.

Hailey performed “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae. Although Grande took her time turning around, she mouthed the word “beautiful” and “wow” during the performance. When she saw that Clarkson had turned around, she became visibly torn about what to do. She ultimately hit her buzzer and turned around for Hailey.

Grande told Hailey that she could tell she was young but didn’t think she was “that young.” Hailey decided to join Team Ariana. Watch her performance below.

Hailey Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

Hailey was born with an eye condition called double elevator palsy. Her mother explained that “basically means the brain starts to register that eye as a non-working eye and slowly the vision just kind of starts going away.”

Hailey had surgery at just 7 years old, but it went well. She says she has regained most of her vision back. According to PubMed, double elevator palsy is a rare clinical disorder.

Is Hailey the Youngest Ever Contestant on ‘The Voice?’

Hailey is actually not the first 13-year-old contestant to appear on “The Voice.” During season 15, 13-year-old Kennedy Holmes got all four coaches to turn around in their chairs during her performance of “Turning Tables” by Adele.

She joined Jennifer Hudson’s team and came in fourth place overall.

