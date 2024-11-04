Newest ‘Voice’ Coach Jokes About Quitting the Show

The newest coach for The Voice finds himself in a tough spot during the episode airing on November 4. Michael Bublé faces a tough decision regarding eliminating one of his team members, and a preview revealed he doesn’t want either of them to leave.

A sneak peek of the episode revealed that Bublé suggests he quit the show rather than send home one of his talented artists.

Michael Bublé’s Team Tackled Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’

On November 1, The Wrap shared a sneak peek of the challenge Bublé faces during the November 4 episode of “The Voice.” Singers J.Paul and Kamila Kiehne face off in a battle and sing the Britney Spears song “Toxic.”

The performance impresses all the coaches, and both J.Paul and Kiehne receive plenty of accolades. However, it’s Bublé who has to make the tough decision to send one of the singers home.

The Wrap sneak peek shows the incredible performance featuring Paul and Kiehne, followed by the commentary from the coaches.

When it’s Bublé’s turn, he begins by saying, “You kiddin’ me? I’m like the proud dad. Like a proud, really handsome, young dad.”

Bublé made it clear he didn’t want to eliminate either of his “kids.”

He shared, “Kamila, like, wow. You came out here and just crushed it. And J.Paul, vocally, you have all the ability in the world.”

“Before I make a choice, I want to say this. This is just a small part of your career. It is a part of your musical journey,” Bublé adds.

Bublé continues, “And what I love is because you were so in it tonight, you will have this forever.”

He hesitates again and admits he doesn’t know what decision to make. Bublé even reveals his hands are sweaty, he’s feeling so much pressure.

Then, Bublé quips, “You know what? Actually? No. I quit.”

Bublé doesn’t quit, as tempting as it may have been in that difficult moment.

“Ah. It’s called ‘The Voice,’ so, the winner of the battle round tonight is who I felt gave me a better vocal performance,” Bublé begins. The clip cuts off there.

‘The Voice’ Fans Have Strong Reactions to the Performance

A sneak peek of J.Paul and Kiehne’s performance was shared on “The Voice” Instagram page on November 1. The clip did not include Bublé’s struggles over cutting one of his team members.

“The Voice” fans had plenty to say about what they saw, however.

“Two seasoned performers 😍🔥 the moves 😍 beautiful vocals, smooth runs, 😍🙌👏” commented one fan.

Another wrote, “Team Bublé ain’t playing!”

Not everybody commenting on the post loved the performance, many of whom suggested the song choice was wrong.

Of those who liked the performance, fans seemed divided between which singer did it best.

“Great voices ❤️ Too bad the song it’s awful and did not emphasize the great power of their vocals, 😭” suggested one Instagram user.

“WTF is this? They took a Britney song and tried to Christina Aguilera it.🙄🙄🙄 The tempo is horrible and the overdone vocals don’t help,” wrote another critic.

That commenter continued, “Now, if they had changed it up and done an acoustic version with a slower tempo and deliberately built in the runs and fluff, then it could’ve been 🔥.”