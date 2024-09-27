Current ‘Voice’ Coach Said No to Show At Least 15 Times

Since five-time Grammy winner Michael Bublé debuted as a coach on “The Voice” — on September 23, 2024 — the singer has repeatedly said how much he loves the new role, even telling TV Insider it’s “the best job I’ve ever had.”

But it took a lot of convincing to get Bublé into one of the show’s iconic red chairs. Certain that he wasn’t right for the job, he spent many years turning down the gig, he told the “Today Show” hours before the premiere. But he’s since credited a famous friend who knows a bit about the role — Blake Shelton — for talking him into it.

Michael Bublé Says He’s Taking His Role as Coach ‘Very Seriously’

When “Today Show” host Craig Melvin asked Bublé whether it was an automatic “yes” when “The Voice” asked him to “be a judge” on the show, the singer replied, “No — 15, 16 years of saying no.”

He then explained that one of his main concerns had been judging other singers, telling Melvin, “It’s okay, you said ‘judge,’ but thank God we’re not judges. The other shows have judges. We are coaches. And the reason I say that is because most of the singers are better than me. And I have no place, ever, judging anyone.”

Bublé continued, “So, to get to coach them and live the fantasy of having this career that I’ve had and then get to have the fulfillment of helping someone else get that? That’s the cool part.”

On September 26, a behind-the-scenes video with Bublé was posted on “The Voice” social media accounts (seen above), in which he revealed that Shelton, who appeared as a coach on “The Voice” for 23 seasons, eventually convinced him to say yes to the show.

“You know I love Blake, he’s a great friend,” he said in the video. “He talked me into it. Truthfully, he talked me into it. A big part of it was the people that they had coming. They’re all great entertainers and what they’re gonna bring is unbelievable.”

Once Bublé was convinced that he could be more of a coach than a judge, and he knew the other stars joining the panel, he signed on for season 26. He’s also already committed to season 27, airing in the spring of 2025.

When TV Insider asked Bublé to describe his style as a coach, he replied, “I hope it’s self-deprecating, and gentle. It’s not a game for me. And I know it’s a competition, but there’s nothing funny about someone’s dream, you know? I take it very seriously.”

Michael Bublé Admits He Was ‘Terrified’ to Join ‘The Voice’ & Work With Snoop Dogg

Once he finally agreed to join “The Voice,” Bublé was still “really nervous to do the show,” he told TV Insider. Not only was he anxious about coaching, but also about what the chemistry would be like with the other coaches — Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg.

But his fears were unwarranted, he told Melvin on the “Today Show,” calling the cast his “family” and describing host Carson Daly as their “amazing dad.”

In a backstage exchange with Snoop Dogg, shared by “The Voice” on Instagram, Bublé got choked up telling the legendary rapper, “I love you so much, I’m not joking. My family loves you. I was so terrified that you wouldn’t be who you are. I was so excited to do this with you and people said, ‘No, man, he has a great reputation.'”

Bublé continued, “I was so nervous that day we (first) showed up and you were awesome, man. And it was huge for me because the truth is, I was really excited. I was so excited to meet you. And you were better than I ever thought you could be.”

On September 24, Bublé reiterated during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” how nervous he was to meet Snoop Dogg, saying, “I was terrified, man,” and adding that now, “We’re like family. We’re like best friends.”