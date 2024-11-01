Michael Bublé Shocked by His Role in LA Dodgers’ World Series Win

When the L.A. Dodgers won the 2024 World Series on October 30, 2024, the win was extra special for “The Voice” coach Michael Bublé, who played a small but exciting role in the team’s successful run against the New York Yankees.

After the Dodgers clinched the championship in Game 5, Bublé uploaded a video of himself explaining to several friends how “crazy” it was that MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani had changed his walk-up song to Bublé’s hit version of the 1960s song “Feeling Good” just before making it into — and going on to win — his first World Series.

Michael Bublé Tells Friends ‘Shohei Changed His Hype Song to Me!’

Throughout the 2024 season, Japanese-born Ohtani — who signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December 2023, per ESPN — walked up to the plate during each game to Lupe Fiasco’s “Show Goes On.”

But according to the Los Angeles Times, Ohtani changed his walk-up song during Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, which the Dodgers won to advance to the World Series. The outlet noted Bublé’s tune, released in 2005, is featured in a popular 2006 Japanese movie called “Memories of Matsuko.”

When the paper asked Ohtani what inspired the change, he replied, “Nothing in particular. I chose it because the feeling was good.”

Bublé, who hails from Canada and is a huge sports fan, recalled in his social media video how wild it was when Ohtani started using his song. In the caption, he wrote, “Shohei all the way 🙌🏻 it’s a good day to be a #dodgers fan!”

“Honestly, arguably one of the greatest players who’s ever played the game, was playing a Dodgers game — huge game, the biggest game of his life,” Bublé said. “And Shohei changed his hype song to me! To my version of ‘Feeling Good!'”

“Birds flying high,” Bublé sang, wearing a Dodgers cap and pretending to hit a baseball. “Whooomp! Having the game of his life. Like, for me that’s crazy! Like, that’s one of the greatest players in history.”

Bublé said his phone blew up when it first happened, saying, “Every buddy of mine wrote me and they were like, ‘What are you doing! Why aren’t you seeing this? This is amazing!'”

At the end of his video, Bublé thanked Shohei for the honor but also quipped, “I think ‘Feeling Good,’ that version, is in a big Japanese movie — that I never got paid for!”

Shohei Ohtani & Michael Bublé Fans React to Song Switch

Dodgers fans definitely noticed Ohtani’s walk-up song change, with many pointing out the switch on social media, including one who tweeted during Game 1 of the World Series, “Does Shohei Ohtani have….Michael Buble as his walk-up song?”

Someone else tweeted on the same night, “Shohei Ohtani walking up to a Michael Buble song is amazing. No notes.”

On Reddit, someone who didn’t recognize the song wrote, “What’s that trumpet music at Dodger Stadium? Just before Shohei batted in the 4th, but it’s played at other times as well. It’s like a big band trumpet fanfare.”

Several users set the fan straight, including one who wrote, “It is Shohei’s walk up song, Feeling Good by Michael Buble. Trumpets start at 0:53.”

Buble fans were thrilled by Ohtani’s surprise song choice, too, including one who commented on YouTube, “Sir Michael, Shohei must love your version of “Feeling Good.” Your version of that song might be a good luck charm because the Dodgers won the World Series. Also, as always, you look great with that Dodgers hat.”

“I’m sure he wanted to let the fans know he was ready to play after hurting his shoulder,” another wrote, alluding to an injury Ohtani suffered in Game 2 of the World Series. “It’s a pretty awesome song to use.”

Ohtani’s use of Bublé’s “Feeling Good” isn’t the first time the tune’s been used as a walk-up song by an MLB player, according to WalkUpDB. The online database, which tracks the tunes players choose to pump them up on their way to the plate, said former Dodger Tommy Edman used the song in 2021, Milwaukee Brewer Willy Adames used it in 2023, and Josh Rojas of the Seattle Mariners used it as recently as July 2024.