Former ‘Voice’ Coach Has Major Falling Out With Famous Father Amid His Divorce

Former “The Voice” coach and superstar Miley Cyrus has always been publicly close with her father, but that may be changing.

According to The Sun, Cyrus has effectively cut off her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, amid his divorce from her mother.

The outlet reported that Miley and Billy Ray unfollowed each other on Instagram, and a source said it goes deeper.

The Situation Has ‘Escalated’

According to the source speaking with The Sun, the two are no longer on speaking terms.

“Miley is all about peace but she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done,” the source told the outlet. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms. There were words exchanged over what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently.”

They added, “Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology. The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset.”

According to People, Tish Cyrus, Miley’s mother, filed for divorce in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The report states that the couple has not lived together for over two years.

Miley & Billy Ray Are Starring in a Movie Together

Miley and Billy Ray will have to speak again, as they are both set to join Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams in Dolly Parton’s new Christmas movie, according to Deadline.

The movie, which is titled “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” stars Parton in the lead role alongside Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker.

According to Deadline, the movie follows Parton as she hopes to capture the “mountain magic” that she feels each year in and around her theme park Dollywood at Christmastime.

The description of the movie says Parton is then transported and guided by Three Wise Mountain Men in order to capture the magic of Christmas, which, according to the description, lies in the hearts of children.

The movie is produced and written by David Rambo, Sam Haskell, and Parton. It will be directed and executive produced by Joe Lazarov. The special will air on NBC.

Miley has made more big moves lately as well. The star sold her Nashville farmhouse estate for a whopping $14.5 million in an “off-the-books deal,” according to Dirt.com. The house touted five bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as nearly 7,000 square feet of space. It also sits on 33.5 acres behind privacy gates.

According to the outlet, the home may be second-most expensive to sell in the Nashville area in 2022. Earlier in the year, Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, bought a home in the area for $18 million.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

