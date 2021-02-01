Miley Cyrus Reveals Role She Wants at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

NBC’s The Voice has created a lot of friendships between coaches on the show, and that’s true for Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Cyrus recently reached out and asked the couple if she could have a certain role at their upcoming wedding.

Cyrus recently performed at the NPR Tiny Desk for one of their concerts and tweeted out a video of her singing her song “Prisoner.” Gwen Stefani replied to the tweet, writing “talented geeeezzzz.”

The younger star took that as her chance to propose something to Stefani.

ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other! 💗🥰 https://t.co/iz21PDiRGS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 1, 2021

“ALSO [Gwen Stefani], [Blake Shelton], I’ll be your wedding singer!” she wrote. “I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. Whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other.”

Shelton Previously Shared He Wanted Adam Levine to Perform

Cyrus may want to be the wedding singer, but Shelton has other plans for the day, also involving a previous The Voice costar.

Shelton stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers and made a joking plea to Levine.

Meyers said he didn’t want to ask too many questions revolving around wedding planning, but he did mention that it would probably be hard for the couple to pick a wedding band.

“I’m assuming you know a lot of people, but that’s a high-pressure gig to do a wedding at your shindig,” he started.

Shelton answered the question calmly, saying that he’s been thinking about the band and he has a lot of “favors out there.”

“He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” Shelton said.

Shelton later added, “He owes me a lot for just putting up with him for over the years” and said the music they play was “so boring” that it wouldn’t distract from the reception.

Cyrus Embarrassed Stefani With an Explicit Reply

Before the sweet exchange between former costars, Cyrus retweeted Stefani’s tweet about being talented, writing, “When my heros tweet me I get horny.”

Stefani wrote back, “omg you’re crazy!! blushing…,” and that’s when Cyrus offered to sing at the couple’s wedding.

Before Shelton’s proposal, Stefani was wondering where the relationship was going, she told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on the Tonight Show. She also seemed a bit disappointed that she was planning a wedding during a pandemic.

“It’s like ‘Blake, why couldn’t you have done it before?’” she shared. “‘Now we can’t have a wedding with the pandemic. [I’m] sitting around going, ‘OK. Drag it out more.’”

Ahead of the proposal, Stefani spent some time thinking about where the relationship may be going and why Shelton hadn’t proposed to her yet.

“[I wasn’t expecting it at the moment it happened at all,” Stefani said. “Didn’t have any idea. I was sort of like, ‘What’s happening with us’? It was kind of in my mind like, ‘We’ve been together a long time now. What’s going on?’ I was in that place in my head.”

The Voice returns in early 2021 with an all-new season featuring Blake Shelton, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson.

READ NEXT: Everything We Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 20

