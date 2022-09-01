Former ‘Voice’ Coach Scores New Movie Role

Former “The Voice” coach and movie and TV superstar Miley Cyrus is set to star in an upcoming movie.

Cyrus joins Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams in Dolly Parton’s new Christmas movie, according to Deadline.

The movie, which is titled “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” stars Parton in the lead role alongside Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker.

The Movie Is Set to Share “Magic”

According to Deadline, the movie follows Parton as she hopes to capture the “mountain magic” that she feels each year in and around her theme park Dollywood at Christmastime.

The description of the movie says Parton is then transported and guided by Three Wise Mountain Men in order to capture the magic of Christmas, which, according to the description, lies in the hearts of children.

The movie is produced and written by David Rambo, Sam Haskell, and Parton. It will be directed and executive produced by Joe Lazarov. The special will air on NBC.

Cyrus Was Not the Only Choice for Hannah Montana

Cyrus came to be known for her title role in the Disney show “Hannah Montana,” but it wasn’t always a sure thing that she’d be cast, even as her father was a country music star.

According to Entertainment Weekly, rumors previously swirled that Belinda, a singer who is known for her performance in the movie “The Cheetah Girls 2” was almost cast as Hannah Montana, but casting director Lisa London has now clarified exactly what happened.

In a TikTok video, London shared that Belinda was never set to get the role. It wasn’t just Cyrus in the running, though. Instead, “Gossip Girl” star Taylor Momsen was in the running, as was Daniella Monet, star of “Zoey 101” and “Victorious.”

“I discovered Miley Cyrus,” London said in the video. “I wanted to let everyone know that Belinda, who is lovely by the way, was never in the top 3 for the role of Hannah.”

She then took out paper that showed the three actresses who were in the running for the role back in 2005. All three made it to the final round of those competing, according to the sheet. There were over one thousand people who auditioned for the part, London shared.

Cyrus has shared her love for the role 15 years after her time on the show in a tweet on March 24, 2021.

“It’s been a while — 15 years to be exact — since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity,” she shared in a handwritten note. “Then slipped into a puke-pink terrycloth robe and a bedazzled HM over the [heart.]”

She added, “I didn’t know then… that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands.”

She goes on to say how much the character and her time on the show meant to her.

“A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny,” she wrote. “And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

