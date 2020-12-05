Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Talks Wanting to ‘F***’ Dua Lipa

There have been many coaches on NBC’s The Voice over the years, and some of those coaches have even gotten into relationships after meeting on the show, like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who are now engaged to be married. One former coach, however, recently talked about how she wanted to “f***” one of the advisors on the show.

Miley Cyrus, who coached The Voice on seasons 11 and 13, and Dua Lipa, who was an advisor for Kelly Clarkson’s team in season 18, recently came out with a song together called “Prisoner.” In the press following the song’s release, Cyrus appeared on The Howard Stern Show. During the appearance, Stern said that he thought it looked as though the two were “having full-on sex” in the music video.

Miley Cyrus said that that didn’t happen, however, and that the two are too close of friends to ever cross that line.

Cyrus Says She Doesn’t Want to ‘F*** Dua Lipa That Much’

In the interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus set the record straight about what was happening in that music video.

“We did not have sex,” she said. “Dua Lipa constantly reminds me. She gives me the ‘in your dreams.’ I’ve never actually had a wet dream about Dua Lipa. That’s something she’s projecting onto me. I did not get to have sex with her unfortunately.”

She added that Dua Lipa has a boyfriend, Anwar Hadid and said that she and Lipa are close friends.

“I don’t really wanna f*** Dua Lipa that much,” she said. “I think I know her too well as a friend, and, like, I don’t know-not really, now. But I definitely like kind of pretending that we have because it ends up getting us a lot of views on our music video.”

She continued, “So, it’s just manipulation, just the standard pop culture manipulation. Okay, I kind of want to f*** her, like, 5 percent. The more and more I’m thinking about it, I kind of do.”

Cyrus Says the Tension is ‘Standard Pop Culture Manipulation’

When talking about the perceived sexual tension between the pair, Cyrus said it’s mostly manipulation, but she would likely go through with it if the opportunity presented itself and Lipa wanted to.

“I would,” she said. “If it was an opportunity that presented itself. There are a lot of things that I haven’t really wanted, and then when it comes to be in front of me, there I go. I don’t know.”

She added that because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hard to try to meet or date people at the moment. That doesn’t mean that she’s been completely alone, though. In the interview, she says she’s been doing “a lot of FaceTime sex.”

When it comes to quarantine because of the pandemic, it has been up and down for Cyrus. She said at the beginning when she had her Instagram Live show that she was getting dopamine from that, but she soon “regressed” into drinking.

“I call it I regressed,” she shared. “Because, it’s really, for me, drinking hasn’t been-that hasn’t been my demon. But it does not get me going any further. If anything, it just makes me not reach my full potential, which is unacceptable to me. Like, I will not accept anyone or anything that causes me to not reach my fullest potential.”

She said she does not consider herself an alcoholic, but not living a sober life did affect some of her relationships.

