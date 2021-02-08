Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Supports the #FreeBritney Movement

For the past two years, fans of Britney Spears have been tweeting and posting the #FreeBritney to learn more about her conservatorship. Now, stars like Miley Cyrus are lending their support to the movement.

According to Us Weekly, following Spears’s 2008 public breakdown, she was given a legal guardian. She and her ex-husband Kevin Federline were recently divorced at the time. The two share two children, Preston and Jayden.

Spears’s main conservator is her father, Jamie Spears, but, according to the outlet, both attorney Andrew Wallet and licensed fiduciary Jodi Montgomery are involved with the conservatorship. Wallet resigned in 2019, and Montgomery is currently the person with the power in the situation.

Now, Spears says she is opposed to having her father return in the role and that Montgomery return.

Miley Cyrus Lends Her Support to the Movement

In August 2020, Miley Cyrus spoke up about the movement.

“Britney, like anyone else, should have the freedom to live the life that’s most authentic to her,” she told iHeartRadio Canada.

She also spoke up in February 2021 during her pre-Super Bowl performance.

“We love Britney!” she yelled on stage.

Other Celebrities Have Weighed In on the Movement

Plenty of celebrities have spoken up about the #FreeBritney movement.

Halsey spoke up in July 2020 about the situation, leading to Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears to talk about it as well after fans started talking about whether or not Spears may have a mental illness.

“No jokes right now,” Halsey tweeted. “I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”

Jamie Lynn Spears commented after someone asked her about her sister’s “OBVIOUS mental illness,” saying, “you have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She is a strong, bada**, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

Lance Bass spoke up in August 2020 on his podcast.

“Obviously she’s got some problems. I don’t know what she’s going through. I don’t know exactly what her diagnoses are, but online these videos are definitely out of character for her. This is kind of a new thing,” he said at the time. “She feels very happy and wants to do these videos. I don’t see any danger in it. I think they’re kind of fun and positive. I would be more worried if she disappeared from social media.”

Cardi B also opened up, according to US Weekly.

“Fame will really drive you insane,” she said. “Not only will fame drive you insane, but it’s like, once you have money, everybody just wants to take it from you. When you’re a celebrity, everybody wants to sue you, everyone wants a piece of the money that you work for. It’s very frustrating. Then you have, like, the whole world looking at you. No privacy. It’s crazy. I can’t imagine if you do it for such a long time like her.”

