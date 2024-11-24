Former ‘Voice’ Coach Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Fiance

Former “Voice” coach Miley Cyrus is making a rare comment about her ex-fiance, Liam Hemsworth, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“I worked with my dad forever,” Cyrus told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published November 20. “That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”

According to Harper’s Bazaar, she made the comment when discussing that she is working with her boyfriend Maxx Morando on her new album. Morando “produced multiple songs and helped her write ‘Something Beautiful,’ which is currently slated to be the title track,” the magazine reported. “For Cyrus, there’s no real line between collaborators and loved ones,” the site added.

Miley Cyrus Fell in Love With Her Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth on a Movie Set, Reports say

According to E! News, Cyrus fell in love with Hemsworth “on set of the 2010 Nicholas Sparks film ‘The Last Song.'”

The site reported that she has now dated Morando for about two years.

Cyrus previously opened up on TikTok about the relationship with Hemsworth failing, but she hasn’t commented on Hemsworth for some time. “The decision had been made that me and Liam’s commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first … but also from a place of trauma, and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could,” she said in 2019.

“I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that — in that relationship,” she also said.

According to TODAY, Cyrus and Hemsworth faced tragedy together when they lost their house in a fire.

“The work, the performance, the character came first,” she said at that time. “And I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me. For that to not be the case. That the human comes first.”

Miley Cyrus Says People Make It Harder for Her to Form Relationships With Them, the Report Says

“Obviously, [being a child star] shaped me into a very different adult than some of my peers or my friends. It is just a really different childhood to have,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “For a while, I thought it got in the way of me connecting with people.”

Asked whether she “could easily form relationships with others,” Cyrus told the magazine, “I don’t even know how to really answer that because for who I am as a person, yes, I feel like I can connect to people and I feel like I’m a friend to all. But because of how I’ve grown up, sometimes people make it harder. I can drop my persona really easily, but it’s hard for other people to erase that part of you.”

She also spoke about her mentor Dolly Parton in the interview, saying, “She lets everyone in and no one in at the same time. Everyone feels like they know her, but they’re also okay with the fact that they don’t see her without makeup, without the full drag.”