Miley Cyrus Shows off Fresh New Look

Miley Cyrus is rocking a fresh new look, and fans are comparing it to Princess Diana’s famous hairstyle.

On June 8, the “Plastic Hearts” singer posted a photo of the updated ‘do to her Instagram story, posing in red lingerie. In the words of Cosmopolitan UK, “… while Miley didn’t specifically cite Lady Di as her inspo, we’re seeing some serious resemblance.”

“It finally happened: Miley Cyrus just got '80s Princess Diana hair” – @Cosmopolitan on Miley’s recent selfie comparing her to Princess Diana’s iconic hair pic.twitter.com/qb2IRWBuMF — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) June 9, 2021

The new style features waved locks in a bobbed style.

Miley Cyrus Will Headline Lollapalooza 2021





What is Cyrus up to these days?

In May, Billboard announced that the 28-year-old would be headlining Lollapalooza, along with the Food Fighters, Post Malone, and others.

This year marks the show’s 30th anniversary and will kick off July 29 to August 1 at Grant Park in Chicago.

Other performers, from Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby to Marshmello and Journey, will also perform, along with 165 bands.

In a press release, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “Armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”

Miley Cyrus Has Kept Busy Over Quarantine





Cyrus has kept busy over the past year, from creating a TV series called “Bright Minded” to releasing her album, “Plastic Hearts,” last November.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Cyrus opened up about fame and her fashion choices.

Asked by the outlet how her fashion and style has evolved over the years, she said:

“Fashion to me is kind of flipping yourself inside out. It’s like wearing your heart, wearing your guts, wearing your values, wearing your identity, wearing your pain, wearing your joy. There’s something kind of childlike [about it]. You’re so fearless when you get yourself dressed when you’re a kid. You don’t think about what someone will think of you or what they’ll judge. It’s just about expression and how you feel that day. There’s a fearlessness. And so when I get dressed, I try to kind of think like my inner child, and be genuine and authentic in whatever I’m wearing.”

She added that she hopes to work with Billie Eilish soon, stating, “I love her, her messaging. I’d love to work with her.”

Cyrus added that her family dynamic is rooted in unconditional love and that while she and her siblings are similar in some ways, they are different in others.

Cyrus’ younger brother, Braison Cyrus, and his wife, Stella McBride, gave birth to their first baby on June 11. Braison shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy… I’m so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn’t be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah.”

Cyrus has five siblings: Noah, Trace, Christopher, Braison, and Brandi Cyrus.