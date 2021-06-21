These Two ‘Voice’ Coaches Dated Way Back in the Day

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas used to date. For those who have been following Cyrus’s career since she was Hannah Montana and Jonas was putting out hits like “Year 3000” with his brothers, this is old news. But for those who are newer to the musicians, this may come as a shock.

On June 17, Cyrus posted a photo celebrating the 13th anniversary of her hit song, “7 Things”, which was about her breakup from the youngest Jonas Brother, according to Seventeen.

In the post, Cyrus not only included a photo of her and Jonas back in the day, but she added a photo of her belting out a song with Selena Gomez– the girl Jonas went on to date after her.

Cyrus even referenced a passage from her 2009 memoir, “Miles To Go,” writing, “I was angry when I wrote ‘7 Things’. I wanted to punish him, to get back at him for hurting me. It starts with a list of what I ‘hate.’ But I’m not a hater. My heart knew from the start that it was going to turn into a love song…But you know, at least I’m getting some good songs out of it.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Jonas Has Not Yet Responded to Cyrus’ Post

Nick Jonas has yet to respond to the Instagram post, but fans are eagerly awaiting his reply.

In March, Nicki Swift reflected on Cyrus’ and Jonas’ relationship, recounting that Jonas, Cyrus, and Gomez were in a “Disney Channel love triangle” way back when.

Jonas, himself, admitted in 2018 that he didn’t know the song, ‘7 Things’ was about him at the time. Per Left Oye, Jonas told BBC Radio 1, “I’ve never directly heard that from Miley, but she does wear a dog tag [in the music video] that I gave her when I was 14. I was actually kind of flattered to be honest because it’s there forever and I know it’s about me.”

Jonas has since married actress Priyanka Chopra.

The song ‘7 Things’ was released in June 2008, and was a top ten hit in Australia and the United States. It was later certified gold by the Australian Recording Industry Assocaition.

Cyrus Split from Cody Simpson in August 2020

Last August, Cyrus split from then-boyfriend Cody Simpson.

In May, Simpson told Australia’s “60 Minutes” what motivated the split.

“I’d known her for a long time at that point,” he said. “Not like a mentor but always a very hyper-creative person.”

“We went from being good friends, to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while,” he added. “Everything ended fairly amicably, and it was just one of those phases, I guess. You go through [it] and you learn a lot from it.”

Cyrus, herself, later shared on Instagram Live, per E! Online, “So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up. It was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it.”

Since then, no news has surfaced of Cyrus dating someone new.