‘Voice’ Coach Explains Decision Not to Tour

Miley Cyrus is over touring, at least for the time being.

The former “The Voice” coach was announced as the June 2023 British Vogue cover star, and in a May 18 interview, spoke out about her decision to stop touring. “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. […] It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone,” Cyrus told British Vogue at the time.

Cyrus’ last arena tour was the Bangerz Tour in 2015, which brought Cyrus across four continents over eight months. Although has since toured and performed in countless smaller venues, Cyrus’ British Vogue interview put to bed any rumors that she may be preparing an arena tour to support her 2023 album “Endless Summer Vacation”. This interview also led to backlash from disappointed fans, which Cyrus responded to in a May 24 statement on her Instagram page.

Miley Cyrus Clarifies Her Reason for Not Touring

“For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win. ❤️” Cyrus began her Instagram statement, “Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials.”

Cyrus went on to make it very clear that her decision not to tour had nothing to do with her fans, and explained what aspects of tour life make it hard for her to want to continue with it, saying “Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades. This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road.

“These looks I’ve been turnin don’t travel well. The archival looks don’t fold,” the “Flowers” singer continued, leaving the door open for a potential return to touring in the future, “I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too. Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.”

Miley Cyrus Looks Back at Her Fashion Evolution

Cyrus’ use of the word “archival” in her Instagram statement is not her first this week. Cyrus went back through some of the biggest fashion moments from her career in a “Life in Looks” video for British Vogue, and was very proud to mention which looks were “archival museum quality”, and even made a game out of it, telling viewers, “Every time I say ‘archival museum quality’ you have two options, you can either do jazz hands or you can do the ‘Angeline’ ‘Ooooh’.”

Cyrus’ “Life in Looks” spanned her career beginnings on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana”, collaborations with designers including Jeremy Scott, and Met Gala visits, ending with her British Vogue cover, which she says she had a hand in collaborating on the styling for with Edward Enninful, “who has been a really good friend of mine for years and years”.

