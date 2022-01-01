Miley Cyrus Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Live on New Year’s Eve — Twice

Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction on live television during NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

After the ball dropped at the stroke of midnight, Miley took to the stage to perform her hit song, “Party in the USA.” She was wearing a skimpy silver outfit that consisted of a mini skirt and a barely-there top.

Within seconds of her starting the song, her top actually broke. She grabbed her chest and tried to make it work, but the whole top eventually came apart. She walked toward the back of the stage where she could be fixed up — and she kept singing the whole time, missing nary a beat.

Miley Had a Second Wardrobe Malfunction After Returning to the Stage





Miley Cyrus Wardrobe Malfunction & Save | New Year's Eve Party Miley Cyrus expertly fixes a wardrobe malfunction at Miley's New Year's Eve Party. Her top was falling off but she quickly puts on a red jacket and keeps the show going. This save was very smooth & well handled imo. NYE 2021- 2022 2022-01-01T12:29:20Z

When Miley came back out on stage, she abandoned her silver top altogether, trading it in for a red blazer. She wore the jacket completely unbuttoned with nothing underneath, showing even more skin.

At one point during the performance, the blazer flew open and Miley’s breast was visible.

Trying to have some fun with what was going on, Miley changed the lyrics to one of the lines of her song in an attempt to make a joke. “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now. … I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage,” she sang.

“I thought I saw it!!” one Redditor commented on a thread about the second wardrobe malfunction.

“Surprised she didn’t flash a bit more,” another person wrote.

At the end of the broadcast, Miley addressed what happened on the stage.

“Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances,” she said.

“And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the new year with us. We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party,” she added.

This Was Not the First Time Miley Has Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction

Miley has pushed the limits when it comes to her outfits over the years, and she’s had some unfortunate mishaps while performing. She seems to handle them all with grace, however, as she is very confident, and things like that don’t really bother her.

Back in 2018, during an appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” Miley suffered a nip slip, according to Page Six. Miley was wearing a tracksuit jacket completely open with nothing underneath — similar to the style she opted for following her first wardrobe mishap on New Year’s Eve 2021.

Believe it or not, Miley almost suffered a second wardrobe malfunction on “SNL,” too. According to Harper’s Bazaar, an outfit change saw Miley in a low cut Saint Laurent dress. It’s presumed that she was taped into the top, but one wrong move could have proven to be disastrous.

