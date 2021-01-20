Former ‘The Voice’ Coach & Idol Mentor Explains Why They’re More Attracted to The Same Sex

Former The Voice coach and American Idol mentor and current music superstar Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her sexuality and shared the reasons why she’s more attracted to women than she is to men.

In a recent appearance on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cyrus opened up about which gender she found more attractive.

“Girls are way hotter,” she said. “We know this. Everyone, I think, can agree that from ancient times d***s make wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested.”

Cyrus Says She Likes ‘D****s as Art Pieces’

During the episode, Cyrus was clear about what she likes about different genders when it comes to their looks.

“I like d***s as art pieces,” she said. “And sculptural. I love the shape. I think it looks really good on a table.”

She also said that she doesn’t particularly like spending time in the presence of that type of genitalia.

“It’s good if it can just get in and go away,” she said. “Because I don’t want it eyeing me up.”

She added, “Everyone knows that t**s are prettier than ba**s.”

Cyrus Says She Connects Better With Women

On a level that’s quite different than looks or relative hotness, Cyrus explained why she liked being in relationships with other women, specifically due to certain gender stereotypes and the way she sees herself.

“That’s what ended up making female relationships make more sense to me,” Cyrus shared. “The role that I was in made more sense because there’s not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever. Like, if I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss b**** who is as successful, or more successful, than me. That’s cool too.”

Cyrus previously opened up about wanting to f*** her friend and music video costar Dua Lipa in an interview on the Howard Stern Show.

“We did not have sex,” she said. “Dua Lipa constantly reminds me. She gives me the ‘in your dreams.’ I’ve never actually had a wet dream about Dua Lipa. That’s something she’s projecting onto me. I did not get to have sex with her, unfortunately.”

She said Lipa has a boyfriend named Anwar Hadid and she and Lipa are close friends, so it wasn’t a good idea to get intimate.

“I don’t really wanna f*** Dua Lipa that much,” she said. “I think I know her too well as a friend … But I definitely like kind of pretending that we have, because it ends up getting us a lot of views on our music video.”

She continued, “So, it’s just manipulation, just the standard pop culture manipulation. OK, I kind of want to f*** her, like, 5 percent. The more and more I’m thinking about it, I kind of do.”

When talking about the perceived sexual tension between the pair, Cyrus said it’s mostly manipulation, but she would likely go through with it if the opportunity presented itself and Lipa wanted to.

“I would,” she said. “If it was an opportunity that presented itself. There are a lot of things that I haven’t really wanted, and then when it comes to be in front of me, there I go. I don’t know.”

