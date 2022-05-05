Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Divorce From Blake Shelton

Country singer Miranda Lambert is a fairly private person and hasn’t said a lot about her divorce from the fellow country star and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, but in a new interview, she opened up a little bit about it and admitted that him joining “The Voice” during their first year of marriage made things hard.

Lambert Said The Fame That Came With ‘The Voice’ Was a ‘Shock’

In an April 2022 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the outlet touched on Lambert’s four-year marriage to Shelton and their 2015 divorce, which Lambert described as “horrible — like the death of something.”

She also admitted that when he signed on with “The Voice” in 2011, it brought the kind of intense fame and scrutiny that she was unaccostomed to and it made things really hard.

“[The scrutiny and paparazzi were] a shock to my system,” said Lambert. “I’m a Scorpio, so I’m already very private and protective. And choosing the job I chose — I mean, I get onstage, I’m in front of people. But I didn’t choose random photos of moments when I wasn’t at work.”

She added that TMZ “has tried to come to Nashville like three times and we keep running them out. We’re like, ‘Nope, not here.'”, so living in Los Angeles part of the time when she was married to Shelton taught her “that Hollywood is not anything [she wants] to be part of.”

Lambert Said You Get ‘One Year’ to Wallow After a Divorce

The article touched on her album “The Weight of These Wings,” which was a very personal, introspective album that came on the heels of her divorce. When asked about other women who have released similar albums after a breakup, she said with a laugh, “I see all these women getting divorced, and I’m like, ‘You got one year, then no more wallowing. Let’s cry these tears and move on.’”

But she also said that “The Weight of These Wings” taught her an important lesson — that she doesn’t need to work through all of her personal problems in her music.

“I kind of learned after ‘Weight of These Wings’ that I don’t want to live everything I write about,” she said. “That’s too much life — and too much heartbreak too.”

She has also learned “how to care for [hjer]self and to be cautious” after her divorce.

“But I’m also one of those people that loves love, and I love big. So if I believe in it, I go for it,” said Lambert, who has been married to former New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin since 2019. Shelton has also gotten remaried — he tied the knot with fellow “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani in 2021. In a February 2022 interview with People, he said that Stefani has “[put] her arms around all of [his family]” in a way that he has “never experienced” with anyone else before her.

For her part, Lambert also told the Los Angeles Times that McLoughlin balances out her more private nature and again cited the intense scrutiny that she and Shelton were constantly under when they were married.

“My husband’s a big-time extrovert, which is good for me because I got so defensive from the PTSD of being on magazine covers for things that weren’t true,” said Lambert.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no official word yet as to which coaches are returning.

