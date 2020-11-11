Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Appear in Music Video

Miranda Lambert is in love and she isn’t afraid to say it. Or rather, sing it.

On October 21, the country singer released the music video for her 2019 song, “Settling Down”, and it stars her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. This is the first time Lambert has included a boyfriend or husband in one of her music videos.

Speaking to New York’s Country 94.7 before the song’s release, she shared, “I’ve never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it’s kinda funny that my husband’s my first one,” she told the radio station. “I’m like, ‘You’re cute, you’re here, and you’re free.’ It was fun; he did such a great job… and our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It’s at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville.”

Miranda Lambert – Settling Down (Official Video)Listen to Miranda Lambert’s album ‘Wildcard', featuring “Settling Down”, out now: https://Miranda.lnk.to/WildcardAY CHORUS: I'm a wild child and a homing pigeon Caravan and an empty kitchen Bare feet on the tile with my head up in the clouds I'm one heart goin' both directions One love and a couple of questions Am I settlin' up… 2020-10-21T22:04:10Z

Lambert fans weren’t completely shocked to see the ex-police officer’s face onscreen. A few days prior, Lambert revealed on Instagram that her husband would be part of the performance.

According to People, the music video was shot near Lambert’s home in Nashville. At one point, she sings, “Am I looking for comfort? Am I looking for an escape?” as she writes song lyrics in a notebook and watches her husband fish.

How Did the Couple Meet?

Lambert met McLoughlin in November 2018 while she was performing on Good Morning America. According to US Magazine, McLoughlin was stationed in Times Square at the time, doing security for the show.

According to Country Living, McLoughlin, 28, hails from Staten Island. Discussing the first time they met in a New York Times interview, Lambert shared, “My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone… They invited him to our show behind my back.”

Lambert and McLoughlin married in a secret ceremony in January 2019.

Lambert shared the news with an Instagram post a few weeks after they tied the knot. She wrote, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

In July, US Weekly announced that the couple was moving down south to Nashville.

McLoughlin subsequently retired from his job at the New York City Police Department and became a member of Lambert’s security team.

What Do We Know About Him?

Three days after the couple met, McLoughlin welcomed a son with his ex-girlfriend, and Lambert has enjoyed being a stepmother to Brendan’s son. She previously told Extra, “My stepson is amazing… I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

Marrying a former New York police officer is, coincidentally, something that falls in Lambert’s wheelhouse. According to People, the country singer’s father is a former homicide-and-narcotics cop for the Dallas Police Department and her parents used to own a detective agency together.

