WATCH: ‘The Voice’ First Season 22 Blind Audition Results in 4-Chair Turn

Season 22 of “The Voice” is kicking off on Monday, September 19, 2022, and viewers of the show have officially gotten their first peek at a full Blind Audition.

The first audition features Morgan Myles, a season 22 contestant who announced her run on the show on Instagram.

“Welp cats out of the bag!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I auditioned for this season of #TheVoice so be sure to watch the premiere on sept 19th on @nbcthevoice airs mondays and tuesdays 8/7c and streaming on #Peacock WOW, I’m so excited!!! Let’s do this #Mylestones. this definitely is an awesome #MylestoneMonday y’all!”

Myles performed in front of coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello in hopes of getting to move on to the next round of the competition.

Myles Sings Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

Morgan Myles Stuns Coaches with Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" | The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

As her audition song, Myles performed “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.

After the first couple of notes, Camila Cabello pressed the “block” button on her chair, choosing to keep Gwen Stefani out of the running for the artist almost immediately.

Later in the song, both Blake Shelton and John Legend turn for the contestant. When she wraps up the performance, Myles receives a standing ovation from the coaches, and Stefani realizes she has been blocked.

“Do you see this?” Stefani remarks, pointing to the ground where it says “Blocked.” “I turned around, she looked straight into my soul, and she’s like, ‘There’s Gwen Stefani, I want to be on her team!'”

Cabello responds snarkily, “She didn’t say that.”

“In her heart, she did! I felt it.” Stefani replies. “And then I looked, and it was blocked!”

Myles tells the coaches that she heils from Nashville, Tennessee, which excites coach Blake Shelton.

“I feel like we don’t get a lot of people singing that song because it’s very intimidating,” Legend shares. “It takes some cojones to come out here and sing it with such confidence. ”

Legend goes on to say that the performance was “exquisite” and one of the “best I’ve seen on this show in a really long time.”

Cabello called Myles’s tone “gorgeous” and that she loved that Myles sang with her “soul” and made people feel.

“I’m like, frickin’ nervous because I want you so bad,” Cabello shared, later adding, “I know you’re the least likely to pick me. You’ve got Blake in country, John in soul, I mean, I do love pop melodies, and I’m a storyteller, too, I feel like you know who you are as an artist, and if you pick me as your coach, I would just be excited to help you on that journey.”

Shelton shares that he wants Myles on his team so badly that he uses a “spotlight” on his chair and tries to get production to mute Cabello’s microphone.

“I would be honored to be that coach for you,” Shelton says.

Myles’s Choice Will Be Revealed on Monday, September 19

When asked what she does for a living, Myles said that she writes songs and performs, and she reveals that she’s performed at some of the same festivals as Blake Shelton.

“It’s been a long journey,” she shares. “It hasn’t been easy. I’ve been in Nashville for 16 years, but I am a full-time touring artist.”

She boasts over 40,000 followers on Instagram ahead of her time on the show, and she hopes to use the platform to boost her career and to “be a successful artist as well.”

When it comes to what coach Myles chose, that won’t be revealed until the season premiere officially airs on Monday, September 19, 2022.

