Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Shares Medical Update

Morgan Wallen has the all clear to return to his singing ways after having to take some time off due to vocal chord strain.

The former season 6 contestant on “The Voice” revealed on May 9 that doctors gave him some “bad news” when they diagnosed him with vocal fold trauma, “Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Morgan Wallen is “Back” After Taking a Pause

Wallen revealed the positive update in an Instagram Stories post on June 6. The video of the good news featured him sitting on a boat, which also was the boat he was seen in earlier in the day on Instagram alongside fellow country star, Eric Church.

“The doc cleared me to talk and sing… we back,” he said in the video.

The vocal chord strain wasn’t the only injury that sidelined him. When he announced his initial diagnosis, it was also shared that he had tore his LAT muscle, although he didn’t give an update in the June 9 video on that recovery. It appears his upper body isn’t hampered in any of his recent Instagram photos and videos.

No Update Was Given on When Morgan Wallen Will Return to Tour

It was not revealed in his latest medical update whether he will jump right back into his tour or not. Wallen was in the midst of his “One Night At A Time Tour” when he had to hit the pause button. As a result, he had to postpone all of his dates from May 9 forward.

According to PEOPLE, a press release was sent out by his reps that tickets for the postponed shows will be honored for rescheduled performances while also having a 30-day refund window.

Wallen’s next scheduled date according to his website is June 22 in Chicago where he will be for two nights at Wrigley Field. After that, he has three more shows in Michigan, including two stops in Detroit, before the end of June.

Due to the rescheduled dates, his tour has been extended until June 7, 2024 with his final stop in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Morgan Wallen is Sitting Atop the Charts

Even with his brief absence from touring, Wallen has remained as prominent as ever. He has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Last Night for the week of June 10.

He also has two others inside Billboard’s Top 25 with “You Proof” and “Thinkin’ Bout You” at Nos. 21 and 25, respectively. In total, the Billboard Hot 100 has 10 of Wallen’s songs included.

While he was on vocal rest, Wallen, who was on Usher’s team on “The Voice” before eventually joining Adam Levine’s team, also took home a major award at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11. He won Male Artist of the Year but was unable to accept the award in person. He also was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, which was won by Chris Stapleton. His single “Sand in My Boots” also earned a nomination for Song of the Year.