John Legend Becomes One of the Youngest Musicians to Sell His Catalog

John Legend has sold his musical catalog, dating back to his first album, to music company BMG and investment company KKR & Co.

Artists selling their musical catalogs has been in the headlines quite a bit in recent years. Bruce Springsteen sold the rights to his music to Sony in 2021 for an estimated $550 million and Bob Dylan parted with his famous songbook for more than $300 million in 2020.

But unlike Springsteen and Dylan, 43-year-old Legend is only midway through his career. According to Entertainment Weekly, the “All of Me” singer is one of the youngest musicians to sell his songwriting catalog. Why did he decide to take the leap now?

“It’s a great time to be a seller because the valuations are so high,” Eli Ball, founder of Lyric Financial, told Bloomberg. “Legend is still at the top of his game, and he has even more platforms to exploit his music, which is good for him, KKR and BMG.”

The deal includes the copyrights and the rights to receive royalties from music Legend wrote from 2004 to early 2021. According to Bloomberg, BMG and KKR & Co. each own 50% of the catalog. It has not been disclosed how much Legend made from the deal.

Legend Celebrated His 43rd Birthday in December

Legend turned forty-three on December 28, 2021. He spent the special day in London with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children, 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles. “Lots of birthday love from my babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned an Instagram post. The photos show Luna wrapped around Legend’s shoulders while he holds a hand of playing cards and Luna and Miles holding onto his ankles.

Tiegen posted a sweet tribute to Legend on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my forever. I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more. I picked the most kind hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me! Anyhoo i love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you,” she wrote.

Tiegen and Legend also went out for a birthday dinner. Legend shared an Instagram video of him and Tiegen with a massive cake.

Legend Got a Tattoo Based on a Drawing By His Daughter

In December 2021, Teigen showed off a new tattoo on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — a butterfly based on a sketch by her daughter, Luna. She explained that Luna had drawn a butterfly on her arm one day and a bouquet of flowers on Legend. Legend told Teigen he would get a tattoo of his drawing if she got a tattoo of hers.

“He didn’t even end up getting it,” Tiegen said. “I went and got mine done and he never went and got his done.” Legend has since made good on his promise.

Shortly after Tiegen’s appearance on “Ellen,” Legend posted a video on his Instagram story of him getting a bouquet of flowers tattooed on his arm. PEOPLE reports that Legend said, “finally keeping my promise” in the video.

