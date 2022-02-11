Why a Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Is ‘Mortified’ by Their Time on the Show

Natasha Bure, daughter of actress Candace Cameron Bure, was a contestant during the 2016 series of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Natasha, who is now 23 years old, was the special guest on Olivia Jade Giannulli’s podcast “Conversations with Olivia Jade” in February 2022, and during her time, she opened up about what it was like to be a contestant on “The Voice.”

She told Gianulli that the time on the show was “so not it.”

Natasha told Gianulli that her mother encouraged her to do the show.

“I didn’t even want to go on the show at all,” she shared. “The only reason I went on was because there was this thing that my mom told me – she’s like, ‘If there’s an opportunity that comes and it scares you, you should say yes just because it scares you.’ And the opportunity was brought to me while I was in high school so I said, well this is the perfect time to take that advice.”

She said that the experience was not necessarily positive for her, however.

Natasha shared that she cried multiple times on “The Voice” ahead of performances.

“I did it and I had the worst nerves of my life. Both performances I sobbed my eyes out 10 minutes before I went on. It was so out of my comfort zone – not the music part, but to be judged in that capacity. It really terrified me to know everyone is going to watch this.”

She added, “Now I’m mortified because I think I did a terrible job … or think that’s what I sound like compared to now. It was a good growing experience but when people say they’ve watched it I’m like, ‘I feel bad for you I’m so sorry.'”

Natasha was on Adam Levine’s team during her time on the show, which was exciting for the star’s mother. The coaches for the season were Levine, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton. Shelton is the only coach from season 11 that is still on the show.

Bure’s nerves were apparent to Levine during her blind audition. He told her afterward that the two were going to go to a “boot camp” for nerves. Ultimately, it didn’t work for her, as she was still so nervous before the following rounds that she cried before the performances.

She was eventually booted from the show after the Battle rounds when she lost to Riley Elmore after performing a duet to Michael Buble’s “Cry Me a River.” That means Bure only performed twice on the show, once for her Blind Audition and once during the Battle Round.

The Battle Rounds are the second of “The Voice” rounds, immediately following the Blind Auditions. After the Battle Rounds, contestants move on to the Knockout Rounds, which lead straight into the live shows when fans vote for who moves on instead of making it all the decision of the coaches.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

