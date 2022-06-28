First New Album in 3 Years in the Works for Ex- ‘Voice’ Coach

It was in 2019 that The Jonas Brothers released their last album, “Happiness Begins.” There’s been a lot going on with the siblings since then, including Nick Jonas being a coach and mentor on “The Voice” in seasons 18 and 20.

A June 15, 2022 article in People revealed that the brothers have been in the studio working on new music. Nick told People, “It’s some of our favorite stuff we’ve ever done.” The group’s youngest member continued, “It’s easy to fall into old creative patterns, but the sound that we’re tapping into is really unique for us.”

The Release is Approaching…Or Is It?

During an April 8 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Joe Jonas projected that their new album could be released by the end of the year. “We’re back in the studio, we’re writing, recording and getting that process started, and finding inspiration everywhere…we’re ready to get it out there for the world,” Joe declared.

The middle Jonas brother double crossed his fingers when he said “hopefully by the end of the year,” and his brothers laughed. So, it may be wishful thinking that the new music will be released by the end of 2022, but the wheels are definitely in motion.

Some fans seem skeptical of the announcement. One YouTube viewer wrote, “I won’t believe it till i’m listening to it 😤.” Another fumed, “I hear you’re back in the studio” they’ve been saying since 2019 the follow up album is done then 2020 there was a pre order then heard nothing & website refunded everyone & it’s now 2022.”

Like most people, The Jonas Brothers’ plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe said on Instagram Live in March 2021 “Absolutely, more music! We plan on releasing a body of work. We’re not 100 percent sure when, obviously this last year kind of shifted timelines quite a bit for everyone, so that’s our reasoning. We’re not holding anything back from the fans that want new music, but we’ve got some good stuff we’re working on and we can’t wait to share it with you guys.”

The Busy Life of a Jonas

Although Nick has been busy working as a judge on NBC’s “Dancing with Myself,” alongside fellow former “Voice” coach, Shakira, he seems amped about getting new music out and sharing it with the fans. He and his brothers are also super excited about their residency in Las Vegas, in which “the trio reunited onstage for the first time in six months,” on Friday, June 3, according to People.

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Nick expressed, “This is a long time overdue for us to bring an exciting show to our fans.” The residency lasted from June 3 through June 11 at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater, reports People. On opening night, “As the crowd erupted in deafening screams, the brothers shared a brief group embrace before kicking off the concert with their hit song ‘Sucker,’” People describes.

The outlet additionally reported, “Nick, 29, and Kevin also bantered onstage as they reflected on their teenage hits. ‘It just means you’re getting old,’ Kevin told Nick, who quipped back, ‘Not quite. Not as old as you, Kevin.’” Fans hope they won’t be too much older by the time their next album is released.

