‘The Voice’ Stuns Fans With Season 26 Coaches: ‘This is Gonna Be a Mess’

Fans of “The Voice” were stunned by NBC’s announcement of its celebrity coaches for season 26 of the show, taking to social media on May 13, 2024, to express their shock and delight over the lineup.

On May 13, 2024, NBC revealed that when “The Voice” returns this fall, Reba McEntire will return for her third consecutive season and Gwen Stefani will be back, too, after skipping season 25. Fans on social media seemed mostly excited about their returns, but shocked by the two brand new coaches who will join them: crooner Michael Bublé and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

Fans Predict New Foursome Will Be ‘Hilarious’ on ‘The Voice’

In its press release, NBC described Snoop Dogg as a “multi-platinum rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and icon” with 21 albums and 20 Grammy nominations under his belt. Despite his seriously successful music career, many fans took to social media to say how “hilarious” the new lineup will be with him in it.

On the same day as the announcement, someone tweeted, “Gwen and Snoop dog!!!!!! I can’t wait for that dynamic. I just know it will be funny”

Another fan tweeted, “GWEN WITH REBA AND SNOOP DOG ?? AJSJJSJDJD A THIS IS GONNA BE A MESS I CANT WAIT LMAOOOOO”

“#ICant I left for one weekend to graduate…😭😭😂😂😂,” another fan tweeted. “I come back and #Reba and Snoop Dog bouta be besties 😭 Ohhhhh this is gonna be so good for me”

On NBC’s Instagram reveal of the four coaches, another fan wrote, “What’s so hilarious about Snoop is he’ll either have the worst team or somehow win it there’s no in between 🤣🤣🤣”

Someone else wrote, “That’s going to be a comedy sketch every ep 😂”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t quite get over the shock of Snoop Dogg’s involvement, including one who tweeted, “can’t believe snoop dog will be a coach on the next season of the voice like what the actual [expletive].”

Though the surprise of Snoop Dogg’s inclusion in the coaching panel overshadowed the addition of Bublé a bit, plenty of fans expressed their excitement over his participation, too.

One fan wrote on Instagram, “Michael! That’s must see TV for me! Already rooting for his team! A crooner season! My favorite”

Another commented, “This is THE BEST LINE UP! Michael Buble all the way!!!!!!🙌”

Season 26 Coaches are Pumped to Work Together

McEntire, who will host the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on May 16 and soon star in a new NBC sitcom called “Happy’s Place,” seems excited about the new lineup. She shared NBC’s Instagram post about the season 26 lineup in her Instagram Stories and wrote, “#ICant wait for S26!!! 🌟”

The night before “The Voice” lineup was announced, Snoop Dogg tweeted at Bublé, writing, “Yo hit me @MichaelBuble 📱🎶” and then tweeted a photo of the two of them together.

Bublé responded to the tweets by posting a GIF of a cat wearing sunglasses and gold chains that read, “‘Sup homie?'”

The five-time Grammy winner, who’s also one of the top touring artists of all time, per NBC, has a bit of experience with “The Voice,” having served as an advisor to Blake Shelton’s team in season 3.

Stefani’s continuation on “The Voice” is a bit of a surprise, too. She returned to the show for season 24 after her country star husband, Shelton, retired following 23 seasons on the series to spend more time with their family and on other projects. During the season premiere, she said she was “struggling” to be on the show without Shelton there, too.

Stefani did not return in the spring of 2024 for season 25, which features coaches McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and country duo Dan+Shay. At the time of publication, she hadn’t shared her reaction to the news of her return for season 26, but in 2014, she sang Snoop Dogg’s praises when they appeared together at the MTV Music Video Awards.