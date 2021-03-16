Is ‘The Voice’ on Tonight? When is the Next New Episode? 3/16

NBC’s The Voice usually airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, but the show will not be airing tonight, March 16, 2021. It appears that The Voice will be switching to Sundays and Mondays for the time being, as NBC’s This Is Us is taking that Tuesday night time slot back.

The Voice features coaches John Legend, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson alongside host Carson Daly.

The show’s last episode of Blind Auditions will air next week. The following episode will feature the Battle Rounds, meaning mentors Darren Criss for Team Nick, Brandy for Team Legend, Dan + Shay for Team Blake, and Luis Fonsi for Team Kelly will be showing up and leaving their mark on the competition.

Read on to learn more about season 20 and what to expect from the Battle Rounds.

‘The Voice’ Schedule: When Do the Battle Rounds Start?

The Battle Rounds on The Voice begin airing in just two weeks, bringing an end to one thing all of the coaches are getting sick of, John Legend’s “Welcome to Team Legend” song.

When the first contestant chose to be on Team Legend this season, Legend pulled out a keyboard from beside his chair and broke into song with the very first rendition of “Welcome to Team Legend.” The other coaches made fun of it because they said it was too long, but it got stuck in their heads afterward.

Throughout the auditions, there have been times when each of the coaches have been caught singing “Welcome to Team Legend,” and at one point, the band even started playing it, allowing Legend to sing along while they waited for another contestant to come onto the stage.

“I can’t get the Team Legend song out of my head,” Shelton shared at one point. “You know, I made fun of it at first, and then I realized it’s way too long, and now I walk around singing that stupid song all day.”

When Legend was recording a portion where he was singing the song for the cameras, the other coaches were annoyed once again.

“I wish I had something to throw,” Clarkson remarked.

Jonas added, “Uh, I’m tired of hearing this song.”

What Contestants Have Made it So Far?

Here are the contestants on each team so far:

Team Kelly:

Kenzie Wheeler

Corey Ward

Gean Garcia

Ryleigh Modig

Halley Greg

Gihanna Zoë

JD Casper

Savanna Woods

Anna Grace

Team Legend

Christine Cain

Victor Solomon

Carolina Rial

Pia Renee

Ciana Pelekai

Durell Anthony

Deion Warren

Rio Doyle

Zania Alaké

Team Nick

Dana Monique

Devan Blake Jones

Raine Stern

Zae Romeo

Andrew Marshall

Jose Figueroa Jr.

Bradley Sinclair

Rachel Mac

Lindsay Joan

Team Blake

Cam Anthony

Pete Mroz

Anthony Konzelman

Ethan Lively

Emma Caroline

Avery Roberson

Connor Christian

Jordan Matthew Young

Savanna Chestnut

There will be 10 total contestants on each team after Blind Auditions end; then, the coaches will start sending members of their team home in hopes of getting their best artists through to the live shows.

The Voice returns on Monday, March 22 for an all-new episode and the last of the Blind Auditions.

