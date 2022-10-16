Fans Flip Out as Niall Horan Posts From Set of ‘The Voice’

It’s like Christmas in October for millions of fans who are flipping out on social media over news of former One Direction member Niall Horan being named one of the new coaches for season 23 of “The Voice.” The cast has already begun filming blind auditions in Los Angeles and every little thing the 29-year-old heartthrob shares from the set sends his fans into a frenzy.

Niall Horan Shares His Excitement About ‘The Voice’ With Fans on Social Media

On October 11, 2022, one tiny emoji created tons of buzz on social media, as four celebrities cryptically announced they’d signed on as judges for season 23 of “The Voice.” They each simply shared a little image of the peace sign emoji, which has also become the symbol for the NBC show because it looks like a “V.”

The social media stunt revealed that next season’s judging panel will feature the return of Kelly Clarkson after a season away, Blake Shelton in his just-announced final season of the series, and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Horan. The sold-out taping schedule revealed that blind auditions started two days later, from October 13-16, in Los Angeles.

Though the other judges remained mum on social media during the auditions, Horan has popped up a few times, thrilling his followers — and he has a lot of them. The Irish-born musician has 70 million followers across Instagram and Twitter alone.

On the night of the big announcement, Horan responded to several fans tweeting about him joining the show. One imagined Horan choosing his team and joked that Horan would immediately turn his chair upon hearing his own song lyrics being sung. He replied, “Correct” and added a tears-of-joy emoji.

Correct 😂 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 12, 2022

Another fan replied to that thread, suggesting another line of his lyrics he might hear sung and have to immediately turn for, to which Horan replied, “Their gonna need a new motor for that chair. I’m gonna be spinning non stop” and added another laughing face emoji.

Their gonna need a new motor for that chair. I’m gona be spinning non stop 😂 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 12, 2022

Thousands of fans liked Noran’s responses and many even replied to those he had responded to, congratulating them for being “noticed” by the singer, while others said they were quickly trying to figure out how to audition or get to a taping just for a chance to see the singer.

One person wrote, “Niall do you know what you dragged yourself into… We are crazy. This show is gonna be full of Directioners trying to meet you Niall and I absolutely love that”

On October 13, many fans — and the account for NBC The Voice — reposted a video that Horan shared to his Instagram Stories, updating fans from the set.

In the selfie video, he’s seen near the stage in the empty Universal Studios Hollywood theater where “The Voice” is filmed, and then he moves toward his own coach chair with his name on the back.

“Hi guys, I’m so excited,” he said. “I’m just having a little tour of the ‘Voice’ set. I’m doing it this season on NBC. There I am, there’s my chair. This is gonna be fun. Can’t wait to go!”

Former Bandmate Louis Tomlinson Comments on Niall Horan Joining ‘The Voice’

Noran’s former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson weighed in on the new hiring, too. When a fan asked him on Twitter whether he’d heard that Horan had been named a coach on the show.

Tomlinson replied, “I saw yesterday when he posted. He’ll be great at that!”

When another fan admitted, “I’ve never watched the voice lmao,” Tomlinson wrote, “I haven’t either but I’ll watch it if Niall’s on.”

I haven’t either but I’ll watch it if Niall’s on — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 12, 2022

After One Direction, one of the biggest boy bands in history, went on an “indefinite hiatus” in 2016, Horan signed a solo deal with Capitol Records and has released two albums — 2017’s “Flicker” and 2020’s “Heartbreak Weather.”

Some fans have expressed concern on social media that Horan’s stint on “The Voice” might keep him from recording new music and going on tour. But the performer may not be physically ready for a tour anytime soon. The avid golfer, who’s had problems with severe back pain for years, admitted on Twitter that he’s had to set his golf clubs aside lately due to issues with his back.

When one fan asked on October 4 how his golf game is going, Noran replied, “No golf for weeks. Got two bulged disks in my lower back. No fun.”

Though the new coaches have already been filming, season 23 won’t air until early 2023, since season 22 is currently airing, with Battle and Knockout Rounds coming in November and December. “The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.