Niall Horan Reveals What Artists Are on His Playlist

Niall Horan knows a thing or two about catchy music as evident in his time with One Direction and in recent years as a solo artist. Horan, who joined “The Voice” season 23 for his first year as a coach, recently revealed what music and artists he listens to on his Spotify playlist.

Horan shared with PEOPLE on June 7, 2023, ahead of a live performance in New York City that was hosted by Spotify what he listens to other than his own music. The 29-year-old gave insight into not just who he listens to but also the style of music.

Niall Horan Has Two Artists Who Show Up the Most in his Playlist

Niall Learns How the Chair Works and More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC New coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan learn the ropes in behind-the-scenes outtakes with Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

On the heels of releasing his third solo album called “The Show” on June 9, 2023, Horan opened up about two artists that are consistently showing up in his Spotify playlist.

“I usually listen to my Spotify Wrapped – there’s a lot of Bon Iver in there, there’s a lot of T. Swift [Taylor Swift],” he said to PEOPLE.

While Horan didn’t name any tracks or albums of theirs that he is the most tapped into, Swift did release a new album “Midnights,” on October 21, 2022, which currently sees its biggest single, “Anti-Hero,” sitting at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her latest release, “Karma,” which features Ice Spice, is at No. 2 on that same chart. As for Bon Iver, his last album came back in 2019 with “I, I.”

In 2020, Horan curated a playlist for Apple Music that is still accessible in which he hand-picked 11 songs. Swift’s “Lover” was included in that playlist. Other musicians featured included Stevie Nicks, Hozier, Billie Eilish, and Katy Perry.

Niall Horan is Fresh off a Successful First Season on ‘The Voice’

Gina Miles and Niall Horan Sing Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC Gina Miles and Coach Niall Horan perform Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" during The Voice Live Finale.

Horan, who will be going on tour in 2024, joined the NBC singing competition for season 23. He came in with fellow first-year coach Chance The Rapper as the two teamed up with Kelly Clarkson, who returned from a one-season hiatus, and Blake Shelton as he embarked on his final season.

The competition proved to be ripe for Horan as he guided Gina Miles to the victory ahead of Team Blake runner-up, Grace West. Horan, who joined Miles onstage in the finale to perform Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind,” will be back for another go-around in season 24.

He will be the only returning coach when “The Voice” returns in the fall of 2023. Two familiar faces will be back in John Legend and Gwen Stefani, while another, Reba McEntire, will be making her debut in the coach’s chair after serving as a mentor in the past.

In an interview with InStyle during season 23, Horan mentioned the hardest part of being a coach is the “decision-making in terms of who on my team stays and who goes.” Other than having to make those hard choices, Horan called his first season “the most fun experience.”

One of his team members on season 23, Ross Clayton, spoke very highly of Horan in an interview with Heavy. He said Horan was “born” to coach and praised him for the way in which he explains and shows each individual the ins-and-outs of a performance.