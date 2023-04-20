Niall Horan Has a Candid Sit-Down with Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire is a multi-hyphenate. She is a singer, an actress and, as she told Niall Horan on “The Voice,” a great golfer after a couple of beers.

“Someone told me you play golf,” Horan said to McEntire on “The Voice.” The “One Direction” singer is an avid fan of the sport, previously telling Golfweek that he is “obviously a golf nut.”

“I play really good after one beer,” McEntire quipped in the episode. She added, “I’m Tiger Woods level after two beers.”

Laughing, Horan asked what happens if she drinks a third. “I better quit,” the “Fancy” songstress responded.

As the mega mentor for season 23 of the singing competition, she had the chance to speak with all of the coaches while helping prepare their teams for the Knockout Round.

“It’s an absolute honor to be in the presence of the absolute queen, Ms. McEntire,” Horan said on the show. “I’m having a great time, she’s so fun, lovely lady and obviously, clearly knows her stuff.”

McEntire returned the sentiment.

She said of her time with the Irish singer, “We’re having a blast. I don’t know what it is but we clicked the minute we met so, so much fun. I love his team too, they’re so sweet.”

Kelly Clarkson Credits Reba McEntire With Helping Her ‘Tons Musically as an Artist’

Horan is among an all-star lineup of coaches this season, joining fellow rookie Chance the Rapper and veterans Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton in the red chairs.

“I’ve worked with Reba a lot over my career actually,” Clarkson explained on the NBC hit. “So, I love working with Reba. I love doing it in this capacity because she’s helped me tons musically as an artist. So it’s cool to watch her be able to do that for other people as well.”

They have a lot of history together, first meeting roughly 20 years ago and touring together in 2008. Clarkson was also previously married to McEntire’s former stepson, Brandon Blackstock.

Chance the Rapper was also excited to work with the 68-year-old.

“It’s amazing working with Reba,” he said on “The Voice.” “She’s obviously a legend. She’s giving me amazing advice and help my team so much in a short period of time.”

Reba McEntire Was a Mentor on Season 1 of ‘The Voice’

McEntire is no stranger to “The Voice,” serving as Shelton’s mentor in the first season.

Having collaborated throughout their careers, the “Austin” singer called working with McEntire “familiar territory.” As he told her, “You were my first mentor ever here on this show and you’re going to be my last mentor.”

NBC announced McEntire’s return in a February 2023 press release, revealing they were also forgoing any guest advisors during the Battle Rounds.

“Having served as Battle Advisor to Team Blake during the show’s inaugural season, it’s most fitting Reba returns as Blake coaches his final group of artists and bids farewell to the competition,” NBC announced in a press release.

“Oh, it’s so much fun to be back on ‘The Voice’ again,” McEntire said in a confessional. “It’s always a lot of fun to give advice because I study people when they perform and I want to be touched when they’re singing to me.”

As the only remaining original coach, Shelton announced in an October 2022 post on Instagram that this season would be his last.

