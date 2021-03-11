Nick Jonas ‘The Voice’ Team 2021: Contestants So Far

NBC’s The Voice is in the midst of season 20, and all of the coaches have been working on filling their teams. With only one episode of Blind Auditions left at the time of writing, coach Nick Jonas only has three more spots to fill on his team.

Jonas is taking on the other coaches, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in order to try to bring home his first win on the show. Clarkson has won three times, Legend has won once, and Shelton has won a total of seven times over his 20 seasons on the show.

Read on to learn more about the contestants on Team Nick so far.

Dana Monique

Team Nick’s first spot went to Dana Monique, who came out and performed “Freeway of Love” by Aretha Franklin. Monique is a 41-year-old mother from Houston, Texas who took some time off singing to take care of her kids.

She told the coaches that she’s inspired by singers like Chaka Khan, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin. She ultimately chose Team Nick following him singing Chaka Khan to her.

Devan Blake Jones

Devan Blake Jones, a 35-year-old singer from Denver, sang “Hard Place” by H.E.R. by the Blind Audition, and he impressed Nick with his voice and high notes. Jones told The Voice that he loved both plants and Nick Jonas, so it makes sense that he’d ultimately end up on Team Nick.

Raine Stern

Raine Stern, the 22-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin, took another spot on Team Nick after an electrifying performance of “Electric Feel” by MGMT, and he earned a three-chair turn from everyone but Kelly. She ended up chooses Nick Jonas because he talked to her about the creative process of music.

Zae Romeo

Zae Romeo, a 21-year-old singer from Texas, performed “Falling” by Harry Styles for his Blind Audition, and he earned a four-chair turn. That might seem like a huge challenge for the newest coach, but Nick stayed in with everyone else and ultimately got Romeo to be on his team after telling Romeo that his performance was “spiritual.”

Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall performed “Gravity” by John Mayer for his blind audition, and the package before he performed showed that he previously struggled through a challenge with leukemia. He went through over three years of treatment and was able to meet John Mayer because of his Make-A-Wish wish at the time.

Nick was the first, and only, chair to turn for the singer, and he hopes to be a great fit for the team.

Jose Figueroa Jr.

Jose Figueroa Jr. took to the stage to sing “At This Moment” by Billy Vera at his Blind Audition. He impressed the coaches with his voice first but later showed off his sparkly jacket once the coaches turned around.

Nick and John tried to play nice, and they both praised the singer for his dynamics and his range. At the end of it all, the singer chose to go with Team Nick.

Bradley Sinclair

Bradley Sinclair came into his Blind audition singing “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, and he earned two chair turns from the coaches. Both Kelly and Nick wanted the talented artist on his team. John was also impressed, but he said he didn’t turn around because he was just too picky.

Sinclair was a Jonas Brothers fan, so it’s not surprising he chose Team Nick over Team Kelly.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

