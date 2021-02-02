‘The Voice’ 2021: Who Is Nick Jonas’s Advisor For Season 20?

NBC’s hit reality singing competition The Voice will return to TV on March 1, 2021, and the show recently announced the slate of celebrity advisors for each of the judges. Nick Jonas will once again return as a coach, taking Gwen Stefani’s place.

The coaches for season 20 of The Voice are Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend. The show will once again be hosted by Carson Daly, but the season’s mega mentor has yet to be announced.

NBC revealed the advisors for each team this season in an Instagram post. So, who will be the advisor for Team Nick this time around?

Darren Criss Will be Team Nick’s Advisor

Nick Jonas tapped Darren Criss as his advisor for the new season of The Voice. Criss is a celebrated actor and musician best known for his award-winning roles in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, A Very Potter Musical and his time portraying Blaine Anderson in Glee.

Criss shared the photo on his Instagram to announce his time on the show, writing, “I know I joke a lot about being a bonus Jonas. But I guess if you joke enough about something, dreams… come… true? That’s the saying, right?”

He added, “Fo REAL tho, thank you [Nick Jonas] for inviting me as your battle advisor this season on [The Voice]!! #TeamNick #SorryKevin #SorryJoe.”

Jonas Hopes to Beat Out Blake Shelton

Ever since his first season on The Voice, Nick Jonas has had the goal to beat Blake Shelton after he came up short the first time around.

Jonas’s return was announced in November 2020. In the video announcing his return, he made it extremely clear to the viewers and coaches that he’d been studying and was back to beat Blake Shelton.

The highly theatrical video showed that Jonas has been meditating on ways to beat Shelton since season 18 wrapped and that he wants to “make him cry.”

The promotion shows Shelton, Clarkson and Legend walking into a room where Jonas sits on the floor.

“I’ve been living and breathing The Voice since season 18,” Jonas says in the video. “I’ve honed in my skills. Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry! Little do these coaches know, I grow stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master.”

Shelton shouts, “It’s Nick Jonas! He’s back! What are you doing, taking a nap?”

“A warrior never sleeps,” Jonas tells him, causing Shelton to reply, “My God, he’s so cute when he’s scary.”

Then, Clarkson welcomes Jonas back into the fray and leads the team out to the Blind Auditions.

“I’m so happy you’re back!” Shelton says at the end of the promotion.

Jonas shared the news on his Instagram, writing, “Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing. See you next season on @NBCTheVoice!! PS – Hope you’ve been training @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @johnlegend.”

Jonas replaced Gwen Stefani for the new season. While it has been confirmed that Stefani is leaving the show, it’s not clear why she made that decision. It’s possible she only stepped up to do season 19 during the COVID-19 pandemic because it was easy for her and her future husband to be on set together without taking too many precautions.

Stefani has not been on the show for two consecutive seasons since her first time in the big red chair.

The Voice premieres on NBC on March 1, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

