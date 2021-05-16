Nick Jonas Warns Ariana Grande About This Ahead of ‘The Voice’ debut

Nick Jonas offered Ariana Grande a word of warning ahead of her debut as coach on the next season of “The Voice.”

Jonas Told Grande Not to Trust These People

Jonas wants Grande to know she shouldn’t trust just anyone on “The Voice.” While appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the “Jealous” singer was also joined by fellow “Voice” judges, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

At one point in the segment, Clarkson asked Jonas if he had any advice to share with Grande, who is replacing Jonas next season. “No. I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she’s gonna be an incredible coach,” Jonas said. However, if he had to tell her one thing, he said, it would be “not to trust any one of you,” referring to the other three coaches in the room. Legend, Shelton, and Clarkson all laughed at his advice. Clarkson, however, was quick to point out the one coach Grande really needs to be careful of. “You could at least warn her about the one she’s probably gonna sit next to,” said Clarkson, pointing at Shelton. “Might be nice.” “She watches the show, though she knows about Blake,” Legend quipped. Shelton, who often pokes fun at his fellow coaches, responded with a lighthearted joke: “I just hope I don’t step on her.” He pointed at a nearby TV screen displaying an image of Grande, adding, “She looks so tiny on there.” “The height differential between the two of you will be substantial,” Legend added. “I really hope she’s sitting right next to you, it’ll just look amazing,” Clarkson joked.

Here’s When Grande is Replacing Jonas

Jonas will finish the 20th season of “The Voice” before pop star Ariana Grande takes over. She’s set to join Clarkson, Shelton, and Legend during season 21 airing in the fall.

Every coach has commented on Grande’s new gig since her March announcement.

During a virtual Q&A session on April 13, Shelton told People, and other publications, that he’s “excited” for Grande to join the show, adding, “It’s somebody new for me to beat.” Shelton, one of the original judges on “The Voice,” has led seven contestants to victory.

Legend, who also joined Shelton during the Q&A, said Grande is a perfect fit.

“Part of the charm of the show is that we keep things exciting and bring different coaches on that will add a new flavor to the mix,” he added. “Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills.”

Clarkson said she’s also “excited” for Grande to join the team.

During a segment on her daytime talk show, Clarkson spoke about Grande’s upcoming debut, saying that she is her biggest competition. “They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.'”

Clarkson is definitely a fan of Grande’s. She’s covered a handful of her songs, like “Imagine,” during her variety talk show.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

