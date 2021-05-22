Nick Jonas Hits Back at Blake Shelton Diss

Coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” often banter with one another during shows, and it often comes to a head when live shows have been airing for a few weeks. That was the case in the most recent episodes when Blake Shelton took a jab at Nick Jonas, who wasn’t having any of it.

Before the live show on Monday, May 17, 2021, Jonas was hospitalized with a rib injury that he said he received in a bike accident. That meant that he wasn’t really able to stand up or get into the performances as much as he would have usually, but Shelton had another idea for what Jonas was doing with his injury.

“You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show,” Shelton jokingly told Jonas when he explained his injury.

Jonas Responded to Shelton’s Jab Humorously

After the show, when he was speaking with ET Online, Jonas was asked about the jab, and he laughed it off.

“This would’ve been the most elaborate sympathy vote of all time,” Jonas said. “I think he is, as always, being a liar.”

He also joked that Shelton might have caused the injury.

“He is not the one, but maybe,” he said. “You never know.”

Jonas Injured His Ribs While Filming Another Show

According to the interview with ET, Jonas injured his ribs while filming a new show called “Olympic Dreams” when something caught on the bike he was on and he fell down.

“I was back on my ‘Voice’ chair right away, kind of said, ‘Listen, I’m not going to let this slow me down at all’ and pushing through it,” Jonas told the outlet. “I got a lot of support around me, and I appreciate everyone’s well wishes, it means a lot.”

Jonas will also be hosting the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, which he says he’s very excited about, and he will also be performing at the show.

“Double duty at the @BBMAs this Sunday!!” Jonas wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to hit the stage with @jonasbrothers and @marshmellomusic. This is a show you won’t want to miss! Let’s go! #BBMAs are on this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT!”

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 20?

Jonas’s last chance for at least one season to win “The Voice” seems to be slipping away from him. The fan-favorite contestants on the show are Kenzie Wheeler, for Team Kelly, and Cam Anthony, for Team Blake. Jonas’s own contestant, Rachel Mac, does still have a chance to win the show, however. The live voting and live performances make it difficult to predict the winner with certainty.

“The Voice” has been reduced to just one cycle per year rather than two, NBC recently revealed. That means that the show will return in the fall, but it will then switch over to fall-only shows for the foreseeable future.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?