WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Fans Say Nick Jonas Made the Wrong Decision in This Knockout

Coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” put their teams together for season 20, and they have been working their way to live shows by eliminating one contestant at a time.

In what some fans dubbed a questionable decision, Nick Jonas chose to go with Rachel Mac over Zae Romeo after the latter contestant absolutely smashed his performance.

Luckily for Romeo, coach Kelly Clarkson pushed her button to bring him onto her team to move forward in the competition together.

Fans Questioned Jonas’s Decision

WELP 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ #TheVoice

And NO Nick you picked Rachel because your being ridiculous and didn't want Blake to get her, SMH. pic.twitter.com/DN6O3VkddH — Brittany💙 #EmmeIsLulu (@ALittleLiarPLL5) April 27, 2021

Fans took to Twitter right after the Knockout round to talk about the decision Jonas made.

“#thevoice, Nick you should’ve kept him,” one person tweeted.

Another thought the decision was calculated, writing, “I can only assume Nick did that because he knew Zae would be stolen. Otherwise that was insane.”

People replied to that tweet to agree with the premise, citing that Romeo had been a four-chair turn at the Blind Auditions.

“And NO Nick you picked Rachel becuase you’re being ridiculous and didn’t want Blake to get her, SMH,” another user tweeted.

Other users went further, writing, “Nick Jonas just gave away the winner of ‘The Voice’ to Kelly Clarkson. Cmon man.”

Watch The Epic Knockout Round

The Knockout between Rachel Mac and Zae Romeo was amazing, and it left all of the coaches moved.

For her song, Mac sang “Foolish Games” by Jewel, and she delivered a beautiful, breathtaking performance when it came to her stage presence and vocals. That being said, Romeo delivered on his cover of “Electric Love” by Borns.

Each of the coaches loved the performances, but Clarkson was giving him a standing ovation before he even finished performing.

“On the one hand, Zae, you sang the best I’d ever heard you sing. You know, you come ready for game time, and you put on a show, you’ve done it each performance,” Jonas told them. He added that he thought Mac had grown exponentially since she came onto their team.

As soon as host Carson Daly told the coaches Romeo was up for a steal, Clarkson hit her button to bring him onto her team.

‘The Voice’ Four-Way Knockout Will Lead to Live Shows

Later in the show, the four-way knockout between the saved contestants from the Battle Rounds took place.

Contestants who performed and competed in the four-way knockout were Team Blake’s Emma Caroline, Team Kelly’s Savanna Woods, Team Nick’s Devan Blake Jones, and Team Legend’s Carolina Rial.

One of the contestants will ultimately go on to compete in live shows while the rest will be eliminated from the competition for good.

To vote, fans can use the “The Voice” official app or head over to NBC.com. To vote on the app, create a profile using your email, Facebook account, Google account, or Apple ID. The profile will also work to vote on nbc.com/VoiceVote. Fans can vote for their favorite contestants 10 times per account.

The winner of the four-way knockout will be announced at the beginning of the first live show of the season, on Monday, May 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Voting for the contestants is open following the April 26, 2021 episode until 6 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 27, 2021.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

