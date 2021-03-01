Nick Jonas Exits Job Due to Scheduling

Nick Jonas, music star, actor and The Voice coach, was set to appear in a high-concept thriller titled The Blacksmith, but he has now exited the job due to scheduling conflicts.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonas was to play Wes Loomis, the title character. The film is a thriller a la John Wick; the main character has his lab destroyed and colleagues murdered, leading him on a dangerous adventure on the run.

Filming was originally to take place last year, but Jonas can no longer fit the film into his schedule.

Jonas Will Not Be ‘The Blacksmith’

Jonas will no longer be playing The Blacksmith, which has been financed and produced by AGC Studios and presold worldwide at the Cannes Film Market.

“Nick, as you can imagine, has a lot of other commitments, with his acting and his music,” AGC CEO Stuart Ford told The Hollywood Reporter. “Under normal circumstances, he could fly in and out, go to do things over the weekend, and come back to set Monday.”

He added, “But in a COVID environment, that doesn’t work. He’d have to stay in the same place for three months. With a star like Nick Jonas, it became borderline impossible to make the schedule work.”

The company says the split with Jonas was amicable and they are now looking to recast the role.

Jonas is Currently Filming ‘The Voice’ Season 20

On top of releasing a new album and recently hosting Saturday Night Live, Nick Jonas is the fourth coach on The Voice season 20, which premieres on March 1, 2021.

When asked how he’s been training his mind and body for The Voice, Jonas said he had been going to the gym in a promotion for the upcoming season.

“I’ve been doing a lot of this exercise in the gym,” Jonas says while putting his hand up and down like he would be hitting the button. “I don’t know what you call that. It’s a shoulder raise, but only to about eight inches and back down just to make sure that I’m physically prepared as well as mentally prepared for pushing that button.”

The promo then shows a video shot by Jonas talking about heading to another day of Blind Auditions and hoping to get more “incredible” artists on his team.

Jonas says in the promotion that he honed his mind for the season as well.

“I have really honed in on my psychological warfare,” he shared. “Just really trying to think of new innovative ways to take on that kind of mental aspect of this game, and I’ve got some tricks up my sleeve, that’s all I’ll say.”

He said he’s working on a few new vocal exercises including “shut up, Blake” and “stop talking, Blake!”

“Just really opens up the lower part of my register,” he shared.

Jonas first shared that he would be returning to The Voice in November 2020, sharing a promotional video on his Instagram page and writing, “Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing.”

The Voice season 20 premieres on March 1, 2021 on NBC.

