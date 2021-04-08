What’s Nick Jonas’ Favorite Experience on ‘The Voice’?

This week, Nick Jonas participated in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, where he was asked a slew of questions about his professional and personal life.

Asked what the most fulfilling part of being a coach on this season of The Voice, Jonas shared, “My favorite part of being a coach is getting to work with so many talented people. Getting to be a part of their journey is an honor. It’s so awesome being a part of The Voice family and I’m really looking forward to the live shows in studio this time. Go Team Nick!”

In November of last year, news surfaced that Jonas would be returning to The Voice, for season 20 of the series.

Jonas was initially part of Season 18 but left for Season 19 (his spot was taken by Gwen Stefani.) When he joined the show, per Billboard, he tweeted, “Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing. See you next season on @nbcthevoice!! PS – Hope you’ve been training @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @johnlegend…. #TheVoice.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Jonas on ‘The Voice’

It’s too early to well whether or not Team Nick will win this season of The Voice, but he certainly has a team that’s offering up some stiff competition.

Earlier this week, Jonas stole Keegan. In the words of Entertainment Weekly, it was learning that Keegan was into music production that sent him over the edge.

“With his voice for pop music and excellent falsetto, Keegan seems like a great fit for Team Nick anyways,” the outlet wrote.

Then, on Team Nick, Zae Romeo, and Lindsay Joan. Nick called the performance “emotionally flat” even though they recognized that the two were talented as individual singers.

In the end, Nick chose Zae Romeo as the winner. No steals came from the round. Heading into Battle Rounds, his team consisted of Zae Romeo, Dana Monique, Jose FIgueroa Jr., Bradley Sinclair, Lindsay Joan, Raine Stern, Andrew Marshall, Rachel Mac, Devan Blake Jones, and Awar.

Nick’s ‘Ask Me Anything’

Nick was asked a number of questions on his Reddit, such as, “If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?”

Nick responded, “On a beach somewhere. Right now I’m in the UK and it’s a little chilly for my liking.”

Asked about a role he played in the drama series, Kingdom, Nick shared, “Kingdom was an amazing show to be a part of, especially after I had to fight to be able to audition. The creator of the show Byron Belasco didn’t think I would be right for the role but I knew that if I got the opportunity I could show I was the right person for the job. Byron and I are great friends today and we’re working on other projects together. Good thing he let me audition ;)”

He also went a level deeper and shared that he has been reading the books Sapiens and The First 15 Lives of Harry August.

