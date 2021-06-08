‘The Voice’ Judge Scores Iconic Role in New Movie

Nick Jonas is headed to the big screen to play Frankie Valli in a TV adaptation of the Broadway musical, “Jersey Boys,” according to NJ.com.

Valli, himself, confirmed the news during an interview on “Today” on June 7, where he was promoting his upcoming jazz album, “A Touch of Jazz.”

“When it went to Broadway I never would’ve dreamed in a million years that it would’ve lasted 10 or 11 years the way it did,” Valli said. “And it’s always exciting because something new is always going on. ‘Jersey Boys’ has been on cruise ships, it’s been in almost every country that you can possibly think of. And now it’s being filmed for television and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers is playing Frankie, so I’m really excited about that.”

Valli added, “We just talked last week for about 15 to 20 minutes. He’s also very excited.”

While many details of the film remain unknown at this time, Vali shared that the project will shoot “somewhere in Cleveland,” and that he will be present during the filming process.

Jonas recently wrapped up filming on the latest season of “The Voice”. And in mid-May, TMZ revealed that the singer was injured on the set of a new NBC show.

Screenrant later reported that Jonas was involved in a motorcycle accident that hurt his rib. The outlet wrote, “While in a motorcycle race, he lost control and fell off.”

Next season on “The Voice”, Ariana Grande will be replacing Jonas as a judge.

When the youngest Jonas Brother appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he joked, “I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she’s gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you.”

Jonas Was First Rumored to Be Playing Valli in January

Back in January, Deadline announced that Jonas was “in talks” to play Valli.

At the time, the outlet wrote, “Jonas will sing the song catalog that Valli and the Four Seasons built up in a show that traces his origins from Newark to the top of the charts in the ’60s.”





Before Jonas was a member of the famed Jonas Brothers band, he acted on Broadway. As a child, he appeared in shows like Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, and Annie Get Your Gun.

In 2012, Jonas appeared once again on the Broadway stage as J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, according to Broadway.com.

Frankie Valli Talks ‘A Touch of Jazz’





Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on “Today”, Valli also opened up about his latest album, “A Touch of Jazz”.

Asked why he’s chosen to release a jazz album now, when he’s loved the music genre for years, Valli replied, “I’ve just never really had the time to do it before between traveling and recording… and rehearsing… I did [this album] in pieces, actually.”

He added that it’s taken him about two to three years of doing a song every time he has spare time to “try something.”