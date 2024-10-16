Nick Jonas Sprints Off Stage Due to Major Safety Scare: Video

Former “Voice” coach Nick Jonas fled the stage during a show with his two brothers on October 15, 2024. Jonas was performing at the O2 Arena in Prague when someone in the audience pointed a laser at him, according to Page Six.

In a video posted to TikTok, Jonas could be seen running off the stage, repeatedly making the time out signal with his hands.

In a subsequent video uploaded by the same fan, a red laser could be seen on Jonas’ forehead.

“Here you can see the laser pointer in the middle of Nick Jonas‘ head. Scary 10 Minutes for the whole crowd,” the caption of the second post reads. Fans say that Jonas’ two brothers, Joe and Kevin, also got off the stage, followed by the band.

Fans say that the person responsible was removed from the venue. The Jonas Brothers returned to the stage and finished out the show when given the all clear.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Jonas for comment.

Fans Reacted to the Video of the Red Laser on Nick Jonas’ Head

Quite a few fans took to the comments section of the TikTok video to react to the laser seen on Jonas’ head.

“That is so effing stupid! why would you think that would be something funny? Ruined EVERYBODY’S experience, for what? what if people had panicked and stampede?” one fan wrote.

“Ugh so unfair that any artist has to go through that fear,” someone else added.

“Right at his head too??? Why would anyone do that. I hope they’re all okay,” a third comment read.

“We were all so confused when that happened…. Like they were all leaving the stages and disappeared without saying anything in the beginning,” another fan, who claims to have been at the show, said.

