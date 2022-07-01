‘The Voice’ Coach Scores Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Former “The Voice” coach Nick Jonas is set to star in a new movie that has landed on Amazon Studios.

The movie is a buddy comedy titled “Foreign Relations,” and it stars Jonas and Glen Powell, who recently appeared in “Top Gun: Mavertick.”

It is set to be written by Charlie Kesslering and is directed by Kat Coiro, who was the director of Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s comedy “Marry Me,” according to Deadline.

Jonas Stars In a TV Show

Jonas is a cast member on the TV show “Dancing With Myself,” which airs on NBC.

In a recent episode of the series, Jonas tried to mirror fellow judge Shakira’s body-roll movement, which landed him laughs from fans and later from his wife.

“Do you salsa, Nick?” Shakira asked Jonas during the episode.

He replied, “Sometimes.”

Later, Shakira tried to teach Jonas how to do a belly roll.

“The difference when your hips don’t lie vs when your hips DO lie,” Jonas wrote on Instagram when he posted the clip.

During the clip, he tries to copy Shakira but then explains, “See, my body can’t do that.”

Jonas’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, appreciated the effort.

“A for effort baby,” she wrote on her Instagram stories alongside red heart and clapping emojis.

Jonas was not originally set to be a judge on the competition show. Instead, he took over late in the process when original judge Shaquille O’Neal had to back out, according to Deadline.

According to the original press release about the competition, the show “is the ultimate family-friendly high-spirited competition that brings out the performer in all of us.”

Each week on the competition, amateur dancers will be competing in dance challenges that have been designed by Shakira, Jonas, and Koshy. The dances will then be performed in front of a love audience, who decides which of the contestants was the “Best Dancer of the Night” and takes home the top cash prize.

“I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said, according to the release. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

Jonas Celebrated His First Father’s Day as a Dad

The former “The Voice” coach and his wife welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate on January 15, 2022.

On January 21, 2022, Chopra and Jonas both shared an Instagram post that stated, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Both Jonas and Chopra shared a photo of Jonas wearing shoes that say “MM’s” on one foot and “Dad” on the other while he holds up his daughter who wears shoes that read “MM.”

“First Father’s Day with my little girl,” he wrote. “Thank you @PriyankaChopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

Chopra also shared the image.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day my love,” she wrote. “To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. Here’s to many more.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

