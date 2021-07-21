Nick Jonas Reveals He Was ‘Worried’ Before Starting on ‘The Voice’

Nick Jonas has coached two seasons of NBC’s “The Voice,” and he banters with coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton like he’s been there forever. That wasn’t always the case for him, however, he revealed in a resurfaced interview.

Jonas, who will not be appearing on season 21 of “The Voice,” shared that he was really worried that he’d offend the other coaches when he started filming for season 18 of the show. During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Jonas said he isn’t worried about that anymore.

The interview took place days before “The Voice” season 20 began airing.

Jonas Says He Sees the Other Coaches as Brothers and Sisters





Jonas shared that he was really worried that the banter on set would offend the other coaches when he started on “The Voice,” but by the time his second season started, those worries were gone.

“Well that was the first thing on, like, day one of my first season. I didn’t know if I was going to offend someone. There’s always that line. But then I realized, you guys are hard to offend,” Jonas shared with Clarkson. “There have been a few things — can’t remember exactly which things — but times where it was like, ‘Oh, that stung a little bit too much!’ But you just let it go. We’ll hug it out.”

He added, “I now view all of you as like my brothers and sister, and so I don’t really care,” he told Clarkson. “I’m just going to let it go and just take you guys down a notch.”

Ariana Grande Takes Nick Jonas’s Seat for Season 21

Ariana Grande replaced Jonas, who spent two non-consecutive seasons in the coaching seat on “The Voice.” The “Positions” singer announced that she would be joining the cast in March 2021.

“surprise!!!” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her on the big red chair. “I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you.”

According to a report by E! Online, Grande and the other coaches shared banter and the interactions were sweet.

“Ariana was so fun and sweet,” a source told the outlet. “She was interacting with the fans so much and was having the cutest moments on and off camera with the coaches. She was so sweet to anyone who came up to her from the production team as well. Ariana and Kelly Clarkson were taking selfies. It was so cute.”

Another source told the outlet that Grande and Shelton were “so funny together.”

During his interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Jonas warned Grande about one thing when it comes to coaching. When asked if he had any advice, he started out by saying no, but then he added some context.

“No,” he started. “I mean, Ariana – as we all know – is one of the best singers in the game and she’s gonna be an incredible coach.”

He later added, “not to trust any one of you,” referring to Clarkson, Legend, and Shelton, who were all on set with him.

